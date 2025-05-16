Capri-Sun and Eddy Merckx reunite for a good cause

The limited-edition all-road bike and jersey revisits the '80s team colours with proceeds going to War Child plus Canyon updates, new kit from Alé and a Tailfin top tube bag

Capri-Sun x Eddy Merckx Pévèle C road bike
(Image credit: Eddy Merckx / Capri-Sun)
Jump to category:
By
published

Capri-Sun x Eddy Merckx Pévèle C

Capri-Sun x Eddy Merckx Pévèle C road bike

Retro flavoured colours adorn the Eddy Merckx Pévèle C.

(Image credit: Eddy Merckx / Capri-Sun)

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1