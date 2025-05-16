Capri-Sun and Eddy Merckx reunite for a good cause

Capri-Sun x Eddy Merckx Pévèle C

Retro flavoured colours adorn the Eddy Merckx Pévèle C. (Image credit: Eddy Merckx / Capri-Sun)

Those of a certain vintage might remember the Capri-Sonne team from the 1980s, headed-up by Peter Winnen, who finished on the podium at the 1983 Tour de France as well as being a stage winner in the race from ‘81-83, and Jostein Willman, with the Norwegian winning GC in the 1982 running of the Tour de Romandie.

That same year the Belgian squad rode Eddy Merckx bikes, and now the two brands - Merckx and Capri-Sun - have joined forces again. The Capri-Sun x Eddy Merckx Pévèle C is made in limited numbers, with proceeds going to War Child, the organisation that supports children affected by war, with education, protection, and psychological care, in regions like Ukraine, the Middle East, and Western Europe.

Plenty of tyre clearance. (Image credit: Capri-Sun / Eddy Merckx)

The bike is designed as an all-road offering with a carbon frameset (note the wavy seat stays), relaxed geometry and clearance for 38mm tyres, decked out in a design inspired by the drink brand's iconic colours. It comes equipped with Shimano’s 12-speed 105 Di2 groupset and can be customised with an online bike configurator.

Priced at €5,575, it’s only available until the end of September from the official Eddy Merckx website, where you can also buy a replica of the 1980s Capri-Sonne team kit, updated with contemporary materials and fit.

The PACE cockpit is now fitted to the Ultimate and Endurace bikes. (Image credit: Canyon)

Canyon has made a few changes to two of its most popular road offerings, the Ultimate and the Endurace.

For the first time, both models now come equipped with the German brand’s aero cockpit, the PACE Bar. Standing for Performance Adaptive Cockpit Ecosystem, it’s been used on the Aeroad since 2024 and offers attributes that should suit the profile of both the Ultimate and the Endurance.

New colourways for the Ultimate and Endurance. (Image credit: Canyon)

Designed as Canyon's lightweight race bike, the Ultimate will benefit from the PACE Bar’s improved aerodynamic profile, compared to the CP0018 cockpit. The PACE is both shallower in the drops and with a longer reach, with the idea of creating a more aero yet more comfortable position when in the drops.

As for the Endurace, the PACE bar delivers 5mm of additional height adjustment compared to the CP0018 as well as 50mm of width adjustment and some added flare in the drops, too. It should enable riders setting out for long rides to find a comfortable position. The PACE bars also have a Gear Groove, allowing for the easy fitting of extension bars

New additions to the Ultimate include a seatpost clamp redeisgn and a thru-axle that doubles as a tool. (Image credit: Canyon)

Elsewhere both get some updated artwork while the Ultimate’s facelift is completed with the addition of a new saddle clamp and removable thru-axle lever that also works as a tool for the TX25 screws that populate the bike.

Alé Earthy Style jersey

Earth-inspired hues in a distinctly race fit. (Image credit: Alé)

In stark contrast to the retro vibes of the Capri-Sonne kit comes Alé’s new range, dubbed Earthy Style. It’s a capsule collection from the Italian brand’s PR.E line, and as the name suggests takes a natural colour palette and applies it to one of its performance jerseys.

The sleeve material is designed to reduce drag. (Image credit: Alé)

Available in five colours - Comodoro Green, Gothic Purple, Kashmir Yellow, Namibia, and White - the race-fit summer jersey features what Alé describes as Jet Stripe sleeves, a fabric that's designed to channel airflow and improve aerodynamics. It’s paired with a perforated material in the front and rear, alongside a minimalist collar. A full zip and three rear pockets completes the look.

Tailfin Top Tube Bag

The road/gravel model has a 0.8L capacity. (Image credit: Tailfin)

Tailfin has launched its latest on-frame bag, the Rear Top Tube Bag. It's created to sit at the rear of your bike’s top tube in what Tailfin describes as “the often-overlooked space in front of the seatpost”.

Offered in two sizes, one for road and gravel and the other for mountain bikes, it uses the UK brand’s latest generation of its ‘V-Mount’ attachment system and features internal carbon battens and a fully waterproof construction.

Room for all the ride essentials. (Image credit: Tailfin)

The road and gravel bag is designed with a narrower profile, and sits tall when mounted. The bag’s claimed volume is 0.8L. In contrast, the mountain bike bag is wider, shorter and has slightly more volume.

Tailfin says the bag, its eighth top tube offering, was born from the shortcomings of other rear top tube bags, which rubbed both the frame and the rider’s thighs as well as being generally unstable. The aforementioned carbon battens are designed to help prevent 'bag bulge' and in turn any unwanted rubbing.

The bags are priced at £55/$80 for both the road and the mtb model.