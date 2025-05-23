Pinarello celebrate the 50th anniversary of its first Grand Tour win with a limited edition Dogma F plus MAAP's latest Quoc collaboration, and new features from TrainingPeaks

Storied bike brands celebrating significant milestones with a limited edition bike is far from new. So while Pinarello might not score highly for originality, its Dogma F Edizione Speciale, produced to mark the 50th anniversary of its first Grand Tour win, is quite something to look at.

We'll get a chance to see it in all its glory at the Giro during stage 14 as the likes of Egan Bernal and Ben Turner put it through its paces on the road to Nova Gorica; this, alongside the images below, might be the closest any of us get to the bike given its exclusivity.

We also take a look at another Italian release, this time a collaboration between Santini and Pirelli: the 2025 'Sport Club' clothing range. And there's also news on a TrainingPeaks update.

Pinarello Dogma F Edizione Speciale

Ineos will ride the limited edition Dogma F in this year's Giro. (Image credit: Pinarello)

Pinarello’s 30 Grand Tour wins remains unmatched. While many of these are a result of the success of the Ineos squad in its various guises in the Tour de France, the Italian marque’s run began in 1975 in its home race, the Giro d’Italia.

Fifty years on and Pinarello are celebrating with the release of a limited edition Dogma F that pays tribute to Fausto Bertoglio’s win in ‘75. The bike will also be raced during stage 14 of this year’s Giro by the Grenadiers; the stage begins in Treviso where Pinarello’s HQ is situated.

Details galore including a subtle nod to both the brand’s founder, Giovanni Pinarello. (Image credit: Pinarello)

The Dogma F Edizione Speciale is resplendent in a paint scheme that’s designed to resemble the colours of Bertoglio’s bike. Pinarello calls the two colours Midnight Blue and Borealis Luxter Venice. There’s also a nod to both the brand’s founder, Giovanni Pinarello, and the city of origin, Treviso, with a GPT detail on the fork as well as a 50th Anniversary decal on the top tube.

“We are proud to mark such a landmark moment in Pinarello’s history by launching the Dogma F Edizione Speciale,” says Pinarello President Fausto Pinarello. “Fausto Bertoglio’s victory in 1975 was one of grit, determination, and incredible panache, and his relentless attacks on the Stelvio helped earn him his victory in improbable circumstances.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fausto Bertoglio clinched the 1975 Giro in style atop the mighty Stelvio. (Image credit: Getty Images / Pinarello)

Bertoglio won just a single stage during the race, the 13km time trial from Piano di Coreglia to Il Ciocco, but hung onto Francisco Galdos in the mountains to eventually win the maglia rosa. Galdos would take the mountains jersey and finish second overall, a spot ahead of Felice Gimondi.

A fitting tribute to 50 years of Pinarello dominance at the Grand Tours. (Image credit: Pinarello)

If you want to get your hands on the limited edition Dogma F, it’s available to buy as both a frameset and a complete bike (with custom-painted Princeton Wake Wheels) from authorized Pinarello dealers between May 24th and June 15th.

MAAP x QUOC M3 Pro shoes

MAAP and QUOC have released a second collaboration in the shape of the M3 Pro shoe. The first in the series was the gravel-focused Gran Tourer XC.

Designed as a premium road shoe and worn by the likes of Geraint Thomas (who collaborated on the design of the original) on the WorldTour, this limited-edition M3 adds some detailing from the Australian apparel brand to the performance silhouette.

It’s available in two colourways, white and musk; the latter isn’t too dissimilar from the colour of the maglia rosa that’s currently being contested at the Giro d’Italia.

Quoc gets the left heel, MAAP gets the right. (Image credit: QUOC)

While the MAAP details are pretty subtle, essentially we’re looking at a few logos placed on the shoe’s upper as well as one on the insole, there are some new features too, which should have an impact on the shoe’s performance as well as its durability. QUOC has added laser-cut arrow-shaped perforations across the upper for improved breathability. There’s also a contrasting TPU heel pad and reinforced toe guard.

Not quite Giro pink, but certainly a cracking colour. (Image credit: QUOC)

The sole remains the same as the original, made from QUOC’s in-house unidirectional carbon fibre that’s hand laid, designed for maximum stiffness, and as a result, enhanced power transfer. The upper too retains the tongue-less construction, with two QUOC dials offering micro adjustments to take care of the fit. The TPU material is created to keep the foot secure, without too much stretch, as is the heel cup.

A tongue-less construction has been used on the new shoe. (Image credit: QUOC)

Inside the shoe there’s a vibration-dampening insole that QUOC says delivers “pressure point relief” for “lasting comfort at race intensity”. When we reviewed the M3 Air shoes the insole proved to be useful indeed; the Air model is essentially a lighter, more breathable version of the M3 Pro designed for the hottest weather.

The claimed weight for the MAAP x QUOC M3 Pro is 242 grams. How does this compare to other high-end race shoes? It makes them lighter than the Sidi Shot 2, comparable with Shimano’s S-Phyre RC903, but not quite as featherweight as Nimbl’s Ultimate, which tip the scales at just 360 grams per pair in a size 41.

The MAAP x QUOC M3 Pro is available now for £340 / $450.

Santini x Pirelli Sport Club 2025

The Tape jersey uses retro Pirelli adverts for its inspiration. (Image credit: Santini)

Santini launched its first collaboration with Pirelli last year and its back with another collection that celebrates the sport club founded by Pirelli for its workers in 1922.

For the second edition, there are two lines inspired by Pirelli’s advertising campaigns of the 1960s; the Ruota and Tape designs draw on vintage ad posters as well as a motif that depicts a wheel in motion.

The Ruota's featutes a bold wheel shape graphic on the rear. (Image credit: Santini)

Both designs are used across unisex jerseys offered in black and white. The Ruota, with its wheel-shaped silicone detail, is offered in race-fit, while the Tape uses Polartec’s Power Stretch material alongside raw cut sleeves. The Ruota is priced at £130 / $156, while the Tape has an RRP of £110 / $132.

Alongside the jerseys, the collection comprises bib shorts, vest and wind jacket as well as a range of casual gear to wear off the bike.

TrainingPeaks Women’s Health Data Garmin Integration

TrainingPeaks has teamed up with Garmin to allow women to sync their health data between the two apps, which has been a notable absence until now.

The new feature means that those who use a compatible Garmin device can sync current and predicted period dates stored in the Connect app with TrainingPeaks. Athletes have been able to sync activities, future workouts and data from Connect to TrainingPeaks before but this feature allows women to gain access to this specific data for the first time, enabling them to make informed decisions regarding their training.

“An athlete’s menstrual cycle doesn’t just affect their energy levels; it provides insight into their overall health,” said Lydia Camarda, Product Marketing Manager at TrainingPeaks. “With this integration, it will be easier to make this data part of the training conversation.”