Pinarello Grevil F launch - is this the Pinarello gravel bike you should buy?

Alongside the Dogma GR, Pinarello has launched its second gravel bike today , the Grevil F, which is their longer-distance endurance-focused offering. The original Grevil has been around since 2018 and was updated in 2021 to accommodate 50mm tyres , making it one of the early adopters of wider rubber at the time. So, what have they done to bring it up to date?

Pinarello has split their range of gravel bikes based on riding time, with the Dogma GR designed for shorter events under five hours, and the Grevil F is designed to deal with everything else whether thats tackling a gravel race at the slower speeds most us mere mortals manage or ultra distance events where carrying a lot more kit becomes very important or even bikepacking for those who like an adventure.

The Grevil F

Neal rode the new Dogma GR at a recent press camp in Italy (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

The updated Grevil range, launched today, comprises five different frame sets in six sizes, with the F9 being the top of the range. They all share the same tube shapes and geometry; the differences lie in the type of Toray carbon fibre used. The F9 and F7 both use T900UD; the F5 and F3 use T700UD, and the base model, F1, uses T600. The top-tier versions are a lighter and stiffer ride than the more cost-effective versions due to the higher tensile strength of the Toray fibres, but all aim to have a high level of comfort built in.

The frame shape is also different to previous versions, though it still has powerful Pinarello DNA and is instantly recognisable as one of the Treviso-based brand's creations. It still features the swoopy tube profiles and clearance for 50mm tyres, but the most significant change is to the seat tube junction, referred to as Twin-armed seatstays by Pinarello. These give the Adaptive seatpost a bit more flex, providing up to 10mm of movement (depending on frame size and insertion), which is marginally more than the more racy Dogma GR.

The downtube has a new shape referred to as flatback which is not only stiffer but works better with 750ml bottles when used in conjunction with a frame bag by positioning them slightly lower, it also now has its own in frame storage as seen on the Dogma GR which has a large opening port with an integrated multi tool, a good sized bag that will take CO2 canisters, tools and tubes easily and even has room to stash extra gels in there if you need to.

It also features the TiCR integrated cable routing seen on the F series road bikes, as well as a stiffer bottom bracket that incorporates ideas from the development of the Dogma F bikes. The Onda fork is also present and correct, featuring its signature double bend. However, it now comes in two different rake options: 50mm for smaller sizes and 55mm for larger bikes, ensuring the bikes handle as they should across all sizes.

That's all fairly standard new bike stuff to be honest, but what really caught my eye at the launch was the new integrated accessories. The most obvious to me was the optional new frame bag, which is frame size-specific and utilises the well-known Fidlock magnetic mounting system, allowing it to fit in seconds and remain rattle-free with no straps or Velcro scratching the lush paintwork. This, paired with the supplied Bento top tube bag and internal frame storage, offers a lot of potential for carrying kit on long rides. Crucially, it'll still be as aero as it would without the bags and be easy to remove for quick access to the downtube port should you need a fast repair in a race situation.

There's also a neat tri-bar that uses a standard, but still quite narrow, clamp designed for traditional round handlebars. It features a Garmin mount, and the interchangeable ends allow for the addition of Di2 buttons or SRAM blips.

Pinarello has also developed a rear rack system and a top-mounted 12-litre bag, though other bags will fit. This is an unusual step for the traditional road brand, but one they took after noticing how many riders were using Tailfin-style racks and bags for ultra-distance events, which are more secure and move less on the bike over rough terrain than saddle bags. There are even fenders, or mudguards, for us in the UK, which, though not particularly glamorous, do make lots of sense for those living in northern Europe, though you'll need to add your own mudflaps to make them UK club run friendly.

At 45mm the bike lacks the tyre clearance of some competitors (Image credit: Neal Hunt)

First Ride impressions

I rode the F7 in a rather fetching Stone Turquoise colour, which featured a Shimano 2x GRX Di2 groupset. After riding a SRAM XPLR-equipped bike, it felt quite old-school despite having electronic shifting. I can't remember the last time I rode a bike with a front mech off-road, and I much prefer the simplicity and quietness of a single ring when the going gets rough. That aside, this felt much more like a gravel bike to me, with a more relaxed position and wider flared bars.

It still felt quick straight away for a bike with fat tyres, but not nearly as sprightly or nimble as the Dogma GR, as you'd expect. Where the Grevil excelled though was on rougher sections and on the downhill sections we encountered, the combination of a longer wheelbase, wider bars and more forgiving tyres meant I could let the bike go on the steep descents of our test ride and I could push the bike through a corner with more confidence and force than I could on the GR, it was also far more forgiving of the occasional poor line choice too.

My test bike didn't have any of the extra bags or accessories fitted, which was a shame, as I'd like to have seen how they faired on the trail. I was also curious about how the TT bars would feel off-road, as I find extensions without a change to a more TT-style position a bit strange and not quite as comfortable as I'd like. However, I can see the use case for them on longer, flat sections.

It felt more composed and comfortable on the trail than the Dogma I had ridden earlier that day (tough gig, I know). How much of that is down to the dropped stays or the extra tyre width and the lower pressures that allow for it is hard to say, but combined, they are certainly noticeable. That, combined with its various options and more attainable price points, makes this a much more intriguing option to me personally. The Dogma GR is a special bit of kit, but the Grevil is the bike I think would be more fun to live with.

I preferred riding the Grevil off-road; it was a much more familiar gravel experience for me and felt like a well-polished, very comfortable bike that I'd happily ride all day long, especially on the terrain I usually encounter back home in Yorkshire. I can also see how its more relaxed and less involved ride would be beneficial over a longer distance compared to the Dogma GR, and although I did like the immediate nature and responsiveness of its racier sibling, I could see the fast handling being more draining over the course of a long day in the saddle.

We have a Grevil F due in soon for a more in-depth testing on more familiar terrain, so keep your eyes peeled for a full review soon.

The Grevil F Series comes equipped with the following groupset and wheelset options:

-F9 - SRAM Red XPLR AXS 1x13 and DT SWISS GRC 1400

-F7 - SHIMANO GRX Di2 2x12v, SRAM Force XPLR AXS 1x13 and MOST Gravel Carbon 45

-F5 - SRAM Rival XPLR AXS 1x13 and Gravel Carbon 45

-F3 - SHIMANO GRX 820 2x12v, SRAM Apex AXS 1x12 and FULCRUM Sonig AL

-F1 - SHIMANO GRX 610 2x11 and FULCRUM Sonig AL

and in the following colourways:

-F9 - Atlas Sun Matt

-F7 - Stone Turquoise and Polaris Purple Matt

-F5 - NamibBrown Matt

-F3 - Etna Black

-F1 - Comet Silver Shiny

The recommended retail prices are as follows:

-F9 - €11,000, $11,000, £10,000

-F7 - (SRAM) €7,200, $7,250, Not available in the UK (SHIMANO) €6,900, $7,000, £6,000

-F5 - €5,600, $5,000, £5,000

-F3 - (SRAM) €4,300, $3,700, Not available in the UK, (SHIMANO) - €4,300, £4,000, Not available in the US

-F1 - €3,500, £3,000, Not available in the US

Model weights are as follows:

-F9 - Red XPLR AXS – DT SWISS GRC 1400 – Vittoria Terreno T50 45mm – Tiger Alu + Jaguar GR Carbon - 8.01kg

-F7 - Force XPLR AXS – Most Ultrafast 45 GR – Vittoria Terreno T50 45mm – Tiger Alu + Jaguar GR Carbon - 8.60kg

-F7 - SHIMANO GRX Di2 – Most Ultrafast 45 GR – Vittoria Terreno T50 45mm – Tiger Alu + Jaguar GR Carbon - 8.76kg

-F5 - Rival XPLR AXS – Most Ultrafast 45 GR – Vittoria Terreno T50 45mm – Tiger Alu + Jaguar Alu - 9.00kg

-F3 - Apex XPLR AXS – Fulcrum Soniq – Vittoria Terreno T50 45mm – Tiger Alu + Jaguar Alu - 9.24kg

-F1 - GRX 610 - Fulcrum Soniq – Vittoria Terreno T50 45mm - Tiger Alu + Jaguar Alu - 9.62kg

We will have a more in-depth review of the Grevil F coming soon. For more information, please visit Pinarello.com.