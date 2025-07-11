Pinarello Grevil F launch - is this the Pinarello gravel bike you should buy?

Whilst it's not as light, aero or expensive as the Dogma GR, could its geo, forgiving ride quality, features, and integrated accessories make this a far more versatile off-road choice?

Pinarello Grevil F
Dogma GR has tyre clearance for 45mm tyres, less than the contemporary trend for 50mm+
Alongside the Dogma GR, Pinarello has launched its second gravel bike today, the Grevil F, which is their longer-distance endurance-focused offering. The original Grevil has been around since 2018 and was updated in 2021 to accommodate 50mm tyres, making it one of the early adopters of wider rubber at the time. So, what have they done to bring it up to date?

Pinarello has split their range of gravel bikes based on riding time, with the Dogma GR designed for shorter events under five hours, and the Grevil F is designed to deal with everything else whether thats tackling a gravel race at the slower speeds most us mere mortals manage or ultra distance events where carrying a lot more kit becomes very important or even bikepacking for those who like an adventure.

Pinarello Grevil F
(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

