Why did Tadej Pogačar give up the yellow and polka dot jerseys at the Tour de France?

The world champion will be back in the rainbow bands for stage seven at least

Tadej Pogačar in yellow at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Viewers switching on to watch stage seven of the Tour de France might be surprised to see that Tadej Pogačar, the world champion, will be back in the rainbow bands, not the yellow jersey, and not the polka dots either. For the first time since stage four, the Slovenian will be in his normal kit, although that is obviously that of world champion, not just the ordinary UAE Team Emirates-XRG strip.

After Wednesday's stage five time trial Pogačar was not only in the race lead, and therefore yellow, but also in charge of the king of the mountains competition, and the points classification too.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1