'I was not expecting to be so far ahead' - Tadej Pogačar amazed by gap to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France stage five time trial

The reigning Tour de France champion took a big step towards retaining his title

Tadej Pogačar at 2025 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell's avatar
By
published

Professional cyclists are a modest bunch and prefer not to talk up their achievements for fear of disrespecting their rivals. But there are times when they have to drop the politeness and express their amazement. Stage five of the Tour de France was one of those moments.

Tadej Pogačar could stick to the usual script, but he would be acting disingenuous: the 33km flat time trial in and around Caen – just weeks after he produced a disappointing time trial performance at the Critérium du Dauphiné – went as good as perfect for him.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1