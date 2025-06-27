You wouldn't leave your bike unlocked – so, why risk your internet security this summer, lock up your connection with our exclusive NordVPN offer

The best bike locks will keep your pride and joy secure, and with practically all your private information stored on your devices, you want to make sure that your internet browsing is equally safe, especially when heading overseas.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network), is a clever online tool, that provides you with online safety while travelling, and can protect your privacy for remote work. It also handily allows your devices to appear as if they're located in your usual location. This means you can continue to view your usual streaming services and not miss any of the Tour de France action while relaxing on the beach.

Cycling Weekly has an exclusive offer on the VPN service that our expert colleagues over at TechRadar recommend as the best VPN service – NordVPN. In addition to what is already a fantastic VPN deal, which offers up to 76% off a 2-year NordVPN plan, plus an Amazon Gift Card reward of up to $50, you now receive an extra 4 months free, making it an unbeatable VPN deal.

As mentioned, there are several benefits to having a VPN on your devices. It offers you protection when using public Wi-Fi networks, making it much harder for people to steal information from your device. It's the same for using private Wi-Fi networks, too, so you can work, stream, and browse anywhere in the world, accessing content from all around the world with vastly improved security.

It also means if you subscribe to pro-cycling streaming services like FloBikes, Max or Peacock, you can continue to enjoy uninterrupted coverage regardless of your location.

NordVPN offers a selection of plans with various discounts, and each plan comes with different perks. NordVPN offers anti-malware protection, an ad blocker, a data breach scanner and cloud storage. If that isn't enough, you can also get insurance that includes up to $1 million in identity theft coverage and $ 100,000 in cyber extortion coverage. All discounts range from 70% off to 76% off for a two-year subscription, and include the 4-month free bonus.