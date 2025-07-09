Don't let your favourite podcast or playlist compromise your safety - Shokz Headphones are 46% off this Prime Day!

Shokz has slashed the prices on their bone-conducting headphones, including the very latest OpenFit 2, which are $55 off

Male cyclist wearing the Shokz OpenRun Pro wireless headphones
The Shokz range has great Black Friday discounts
Amazon Prime Day is here, offering a wide range of the best cycling deals and discounts. Prime Day for the first time ever runs for four days from July 8-11, and as a Cycling Weekly deals hunter, I'm busy hunting out the best Amazon Prime Day Bike Deals.

It wouldn't be an Amazon Shopping event without me highlighting some of the best headphones for cycling. I'm big fan of riding while listening to music, and the range of headphones from Shokz is some of the best, They are carrying a huge discount of up to 46%—which takes its top-rated OpenRun Pro 2 bone-conducting headphones down to the cheapest they have been this year.

Shokz OpenFit 2
Shokz OpenFit 2 : was $179.95 now $124.95 at Amazon

Save 31% on the latest Shokz headphones. The OpenFit 2 features Shokz DualBoost, which delivers crystal-clear mids and highs with a deeper, richer bass for an exceptionally detailed sound. They are also lightweight, have Shokz Open-Ear Awareness, and an 11-hour battery life.

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was $179.95 now $124.95 at Amazon

Save 31% The OpenRun Pro 2 boasts a comprehensive list of attractive features, including enhanced bass, a 10-hour battery life, and a quick-charge capability. It is powered by 9th-generation bone conduction technology and features active noise cancellation, delivering premium sound.

Shokz OpenRun Mini
Shokz OpenRun Mini : was $129.95 now $89.95 at Amazon

Save 31% If you're new to bone conduction headphones, then the OpenRun Mini model offers an affordable introduction. They look similar to the Pro 2 model but have a shorter battery life of about 8 hours, but a featherweight design. Immersive sound is enhanced by Shokz PremiumPitch 2.0+, which delivers a brilliant audio experience.

