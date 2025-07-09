Don't let your favourite podcast or playlist compromise your safety - Shokz Headphones are 46% off this Prime Day!

Amazon Prime Day is here, offering a wide range of the best cycling deals and discounts. Prime Day for the first time ever runs for four days from July 8-11, and as a Cycling Weekly deals hunter, I'm busy hunting out the best Amazon Prime Day Bike Deals.

It wouldn't be an Amazon Shopping event without me highlighting some of the best headphones for cycling. I'm big fan of riding while listening to music, and the range of headphones from Shokz is some of the best, They are carrying a huge discount of up to 46%—which takes its top-rated OpenRun Pro 2 bone-conducting headphones down to the cheapest they have been this year.

Get the Shokz Open Run Pro 2 Headphones for just $124.95 at Amazon.

Several versions of the Shokz bone-conducting headphones are currently on sale, including the latest OpenFit 2 model. They'll return to full price when the Amazon Sales event ends on July 11, so I'd suggest grabbing a pair quickly. UK shoppers, the Shokz range is also discounted, with a brilliant 46% reduction, bringing the Shokz OpenFit 2 down to just £64.

To take advantage of the Amazon Prime cycling deals, you'll need to be signed up for Amazon Prime. Amazon offers a free trial period for new users, but you can cancel your trial before the first payment is taken.

Shokz headphones deals

Shokz OpenFit 2 : was $179.95 now $124.95 at Amazon Save 31% on the latest Shokz headphones. The OpenFit 2 features Shokz DualBoost, which delivers crystal-clear mids and highs with a deeper, richer bass for an exceptionally detailed sound. They are also lightweight, have Shokz Open-Ear Awareness, and an 11-hour battery life.

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was $179.95 now $124.95 at Amazon Save 31% The OpenRun Pro 2 boasts a comprehensive list of attractive features, including enhanced bass, a 10-hour battery life, and a quick-charge capability. It is powered by 9th-generation bone conduction technology and features active noise cancellation, delivering premium sound.

Shokz OpenRun Mini : was $129.95 now $89.95 at Amazon Save 31% If you're new to bone conduction headphones, then the OpenRun Mini model offers an affordable introduction. They look similar to the Pro 2 model but have a shorter battery life of about 8 hours, but a featherweight design. Immersive sound is enhanced by Shokz PremiumPitch 2.0+, which delivers a brilliant audio experience.

Listening to music or podcasts safely while riding can enhance your riding enjoyment. Still, traditional headphones are occasionally considered to be quite dangerous, as they block out the surrounding sounds of cars and pedestrians, which can be an issue on today's busy roads.

Shokz has aimed to solve this with its bone-conduction headphones, which have an open–ear design that allows users to stay in tune with their surroundings easily.

In our review of the OpenRun Pro, we highlighted the high-quality sound it delivered with its bone-conducting technology, allowing you to stay fully aware of your surroundings while riding. Although the sound was slightly lost on really windy days, at this price, it's a minor niggle.

The quick charge feature also delivers an hour and a half of battery life in just five minutes of charging, as one of the key features, which is incredibly useful if you forget to charge your headphones and are about to head out the door.

The Shokz bone-conduction technology ensures users can stay aware of surroundings while cycling (Image credit: Future)

If headphones aren't on your Prime Day shopping list, it's worth checking the Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals page for all the cycling goodies. Our own Prime Day Cycling Deals hub also comes loaded with tons of cycling kit, with deals from retailers away from Amazon too, and will be updated as the deals land, so it's worth bookmarking that page.