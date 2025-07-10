If you buy nothing else this Amazon Prime Day, consider buying this very affordable $15 tool, which could, in the long run, save you hundreds of dollars

Keeping an eye on how worn your chain is and replacing it regularly could save you hundreds of dollars in expensive cassettes

Image shows a person using a chain checker to maintain their bike on a budget.
There is undoubtedly an assumption amongst those versed in bicycle maintenance, like myself, that everyone knows they should check their bike's chain regularly for wear. Yet I am sure that every day, in trusted bike shops around the world, riders are shocked when they are presented with a bill in excess of hundreds of dollars. Most likely for a seemingly trivial symptom, such as poor gear indexing or chain suck.

It's as simple as this: check your chain wear regularly with a chain wear tool like Pedro's Chain Checker Plus II. Once the chain starts to show signs of wear, replace it before it's too late. Replaced at regular intervals, a single cassette should last several times longer than running a single chain to the point of no return. When you consider that, with a groupset such as SRAM Red, a cassette can cost nearly $500 it's a no-brainer to grab yourself a $15 tool and keep an eye on wear. After all, a chain costs only a fraction of that to replace - $80-90 tops.

Pedro's Chain Checker Plus II
Save 19%
The Pedro's Chain Checker Plus II has several bonus features. It includes a handy chain hook and a chainring bolt holder, both of which are useful. However, its three key features make the Pedro's more accurate than others. First, it measures over a longer distance than most. Second, it can measure wear from 0.5%, whereas most start at 0.75%. Third, it has three prongs, making it compatible with 12 & 13-speed chains.

