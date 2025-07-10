The only earbuds I'll wear while biking—now 33% off for Prime Day

If you're going to wear headphones on the bike, they should allow you to still be aware of your surroundings. These Bose earbuds do just that

Bose Ultra Open earbuds
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

Wearing headphones while biking is always a a controversial topic. It's even illegal in some U.S. states. And I fully agree that being aware of your surroundings and fellow road users is a crucial part to staying safe while biking. But I'll also admit that I do enjoy listening to audiobooks while riding, especially on long endurance days. Bone-conducting headphones like Shokz or H2O Tri are great options for listening to your favourite audio while keeping your ears free and unblocked. Yet, I've found that the audio quality often suffers.

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds offers the best of both worlds: better sound quality than any bone-conduction headphones I’ve tried, while still leaving your ears open to the outside world. Instead of going in your ears, they clip gently around them, creating a personal audio experience that’s surprisingly immersive yet safe for outdoor use.

Bose Ultra Open Bluetooth Earbuds
Bose Ultra Open Bluetooth Earbuds: was $299 now $199 at Amazon

Save 33% | Bose Ultra Open Bluetooth Earbuds feature a unique clip-on design, leaving your ear canals open to listen to your surroundings. They offer an immersive audio experience, seven hours of non-stop playing time on one charge and some of the best audio quality for non in- or over-ear headphones we've tested.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1