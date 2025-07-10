The only earbuds I'll wear while biking—now 33% off for Prime Day

Wearing headphones while biking is always a a controversial topic. It's even illegal in some U.S. states. And I fully agree that being aware of your surroundings and fellow road users is a crucial part to staying safe while biking. But I'll also admit that I do enjoy listening to audiobooks while riding, especially on long endurance days. Bone-conducting headphones like Shokz or H2O Tri are great options for listening to your favourite audio while keeping your ears free and unblocked. Yet, I've found that the audio quality often suffers.

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds offers the best of both worlds: better sound quality than any bone-conduction headphones I’ve tried, while still leaving your ears open to the outside world. Instead of going in your ears, they clip gently around them, creating a personal audio experience that’s surprisingly immersive yet safe for outdoor use.

These were among my top-favourite products of 2024, and they are still the only earbuds I feel safe wearing on a bike. But at $300, they’re definitely a premium buy, which why you should jump on this Amazon Prime Day deal. For a limited time, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are now up to 33% off. That's $100 savings.

Bose Ultra Open Bluetooth Earbuds: was $299 now $199 at Amazon Save 33% | Bose Ultra Open Bluetooth Earbuds feature a unique clip-on design, leaving your ear canals open to listen to your surroundings. They offer an immersive audio experience, seven hours of non-stop playing time on one charge and some of the best audio quality for non in- or over-ear headphones we've tested.

What sets the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds apart from other earbuds on the market is the clever, ear cuff–like design. Instead of sitting inside your ear canal, each earbud gently clips around the outer cartilage of your ear. This leaves your ears completely unobstructed, allowing you to stay tuned into your environment, able to hear approaching traffic, your fellow cyclists or, even, hold a conversation.

They’ve proven to be pleasant to wear, even for long periods at a time. I often forget I’m still wearing them long after a ride ends. I now use them for walking the dog, running, and at the gym, too, effectively replacing my AirPods. For extended wear, they’re simply more pleasant to wear than any in-ear headphones I’ve tried. Plus, they stay put more securely during movement and in windy conditions.

Bose is known for its sound quality and these earbuds are no exception. Even without sitting in your ear, the audio rich, immersive and private, with far less sound bleed than I’ve experienced with bone-conduction headphones.

The Earbuds come with a IPX4 water resistance, so sweat and unexpected rain won’t be a problem, and at close to 7 hours of non-stop playing time, the battery life rivals that of the popular AirPods, too.

These earbuds do fall short when it comes to phone calls. While I can hear callers clearly, the microphone seems weak. It struggles to pick up my voice over any background noise, making it difficult for people on the other end to hear me.

Still, if you’re looking for a way to safely enjoy your favourite podcasts or audiobooks while riding (and it’s legal where you are), these are the best options if found yet. At 33% off for Prime Day, they’re still expensive, but perhaps a tad easier to justify.

