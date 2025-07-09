I fly to many of my cycling races and can't go without my Apple AirTag and neither should you – get yours for 20% off on Prime Day

Small, light, and now even cheaper than ever on Amazon Prime Day, the Apple AirTag is one of the best upgrades you can make as a cyclist

(Image credit: David Motton for Future)
(Image credit: David Motton for Future)
Apple AirTags have become increasingly popular among cyclists, both from a travel and potential bike theft perspective. There's nothing worse than standing at airport arrivals, waiting for your beloved bike, hoping it made it safely to your destination or returning to the train station bike storage facility only to find it missing. And that's why the AirTag features so prominently in our top recommendations for the best bike GPS trackers.

As a cyclist who travels abroad for many of my races, it's something I can no longer go without, as it provides me with the peace of mind that comes from knowing the exact location of my bike – this is done using the "Find My" network feature on my iPhone.

Aaron Borrill
Aaron Borrill
Freelance tech writer

Aaron is a specialist cycling tech journalist. As the former editor of off.roadcc, tech editor of Cyclingnews and Bike Perfect, digital editor of Bicycling magazine and associate editor of TopCar, he's travelled the world writing about bikes and anything with wheels for the past 19 years. As a racer, he enjoys all disciplines and has completed nearly every mountain bike stage race in South Africa, including the Cape Epic. On the road, he’s completed the Haute Route Alps, represented South Africa at the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships Road Race and Time Trial and is an accomplished eSports racer, too - having captained South Africa at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 UCI Cycling eSports World Championships.

