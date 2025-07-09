I fly to many of my cycling races and can't go without my Apple AirTag and neither should you – get yours for 20% off on Prime Day

Apple AirTags have become increasingly popular among cyclists, both from a travel and potential bike theft perspective. There's nothing worse than standing at airport arrivals, waiting for your beloved bike, hoping it made it safely to your destination or returning to the train station bike storage facility only to find it missing. And that's why the AirTag features so prominently in our top recommendations for the best bike GPS trackers.

As a cyclist who travels abroad for many of my races, it's something I can no longer go without, as it provides me with the peace of mind that comes from knowing the exact location of my bike – this is done using the "Find My" network feature on my iPhone.

At 11g, it's one of the lightest options available and comes with Apple's exceptional after-sales support and device ecosystem, making it a non-negotiable for me and my family. While battery life is pegged at around a year (and bested by both the Tile Sticker and Knog Scout Bluetooth trackers), it uses a replaceable CR2032 Lithium coin cell battery, which, in my opinion, places it ahead of its rivals.

There's a lot of debate about where to mount the AirTag, and many companies, such as Raceware, manufacture 3D-printed AirTag holders to mount under your saddle – these solutions are relatively inconspicuous and a good way to ensure your AirTag stays moisture-free and out of the way. Some riders place their AirTag in a saddlebag or bar bag, while others have gone as far as to put it somewhere in the frame.



There are some superb deals to be had across both the USA and UK territories, with sales on single and multi-pack Apple AirTags available. We understand that there's a lot to take in here, so we've done the heavy lifting for you and broken down the best Amazon Prime deals below.



Alternatively, for those who own just one bike or have no issue swapping the AirTag between bikes, there's an incredible 20% off deal on a single Apple AirTag in the UK, and 15% off in the US.

