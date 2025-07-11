You can get two RideNow TPU inner tubes for less than one Tubolito RightNow, this Prime Day - hurry, offer ends midnight

Not only are TPU inner tubes more durable than regular butyl options, but they also represent one of the easiest ways to cut weight from your bike. I've been using TPU inner tubes for six years already, and was introduced to them by friends who compete in hill climbs, who saved upward of 140g per wheel.

Many of the best TPU inner tubes, such as Tubolito and Pirelli, preach the same doctrine - light, strong and affordable - but my favourite product on the market is the RideNow TPU inner tube. Not only do I like the shocking-pink colour, but the tube valves are stronger and more durable than those of their rivals – I've broken countless valves on rival brands, regularly finding myself stranded on the side of the road.

The deal I've found for you is the 2-Pack RideNow TPU inner tubes in both 32c (road bike) and 47c (gravel bike) guises. Pricing is pegged at $23.98 for a two-pack across all four listed models, a 20% discount from the original price of $29.98 – that's less than the cost of one Tubolito TPU inner tube.

Of course, it's not just about road bikes, as RideNow manufactures a whole range of options that span most disciplines, including BMX, mountain bike and commuting. Weights are unbelievable across the board, with the lightest option coming in at a staggering 19g per inner tube.

RideNow offers a decent range of valve stem lengths, also with most available in 45mm/65mm/85mm, ensuring they play nicely with all wheel depths. The weight of the Road and Gravel tubes featured in this deal is 36g and 45g per inner tube, respectively.

