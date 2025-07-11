You can get two RideNow TPU inner tubes for less than one Tubolito RightNow, this Prime Day - hurry, offer ends midnight

I've been using the RideNow TPU inner tubes on my bicycles for years now and swear by the performance and weight savings they offer

Not only are TPU inner tubes more durable than regular butyl options, but they also represent one of the easiest ways to cut weight from your bike. I've been using TPU inner tubes for six years already, and was introduced to them by friends who compete in hill climbs, who saved upward of 140g per wheel.

Many of the best TPU inner tubes, such as Tubolito and Pirelli, preach the same doctrine - light, strong and affordable - but my favourite product on the market is the RideNow TPU inner tube. Not only do I like the shocking-pink colour, but the tube valves are stronger and more durable than those of their rivals – I've broken countless valves on rival brands, regularly finding myself stranded on the side of the road.

RideNow 2Pack TPU inner tube
RideNow 2Pack TPU inner tube: was $29.98 now $23.98 at Amazon

Light and durable, the RideNow TPU tubes also feature a TPU+metal composite valve with a detachable core design, making it convenient for users to maintain or replace the core at any time.

View Deal

