While my pick for the best angle grinder-resistant lock didn't win our test, it is now cheaper than the best on test, OnGuard RockSolid, in the Amazon Prime Day Sale

While I only awarded the Abus Granit Super Extreme 2500 4 out of 5 stars when I tested five of the best angle grinder-resistant bike locks early this year, it really only fell short in two areas. Let me explain...

The first of which was its performance in the angle grinder test itself. This testing was so close, almost too close to call. None of the locks failed; it was nearly impossible to differentiate them, as the cut depths differed by mere millimetres.

The second was the cost of the Super Extreme. Not only did it come in third in the angle-grinder testing, but it was also the third most expensive overall. Again, this was also highly nuanced, as you get the excellent rack mount, which is an additional purchase on the Litelok X3, making it more expensive than the Abus.

Overall, the Granit SE is exceptional value; it was the second lightest, and as I already mentioned, with the rack mount, you don't notice that weight over the OnGuard Rocksolid. For many, the real selling point over the OnGuard is its far more usable reach.

Save 19% Abus Granit Super Extreme 2500: was $329.99 now $266.01 at Amazon Save $64 | Weighing in at a touch over 2kg/4.4lbs, given its high level of security, it is pretty light. There are undoubtedly many heavier locks with lower security, and certainly not many that balance that with decent reach and overall solid functionality.

Other great Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals:

- Save $150 on the Insta360 X4 Standard Bundle

- 55% off DryGuy Force Dry DX shoe drier

- Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar now 33% Off

Let us delve into the details. As I mentioned, the Abus Granit Super Extreme only weighs 2.1kg/4.6lbs and, given it comes with a mount to pop straight on a rack or, as claimed by Abus, on your frame, that weight becomes irrelevant. Its 27mm shackle, made of what Abus calls 'Wolfram Carbide', is effectively heavily engineered Tungsten Carbide.

Overall, the Granit SE offers a locking area of 220cm²/33.5 in², which translates to the inside dimensions of the lock being approximately 22cm/8.6 inches long by 10cm/4 inches wide. It is rated by Sold Secure as Diamond level for pedal cycles.

In use, the Abus causes little fuss. It feels solid to use, and there is little to no play in the shackle, which generally makes it feel like a well-manufactured product. I think for most, Abus is a known entity, and that alone will be enough to sway you either way.

Reach is decent on the Super Extreme, I managed to get it around my Fazua e-bike down tube (Image credit: Future/Matt Ischt-Barnard)

This deal is currently only available on Amazon in the USA, however, below you can see all the best deals in your region. If bicycle security wasn't on your shopping list this Amazon Prime Day, why not head over to out Prime Day Cycling Deals hub for all the best deals right now!