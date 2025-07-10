While my pick for the best angle grinder-resistant lock didn't win our test, it is now cheaper than the best on test, OnGuard RockSolid, in the Amazon Prime Day Sale

While I only awarded the ABUS Granit Super Extreme 2500 4 stars, it is the one I would buy with my own money, and here is why you should take advantage of this 19% discount

Abus granit super extreme mounted in its very neat racked mounted carry bracket.
The Abus Granit SE secured in its rack mount for easy transportation
(Image credit: Future/Matt Ischt-Barnard)
By
published

While I only awarded the Abus Granit Super Extreme 2500 4 out of 5 stars when I tested five of the best angle grinder-resistant bike locks early this year, it really only fell short in two areas. Let me explain...

The first of which was its performance in the angle grinder test itself. This testing was so close, almost too close to call. None of the locks failed; it was nearly impossible to differentiate them, as the cut depths differed by mere millimetres.

Abus Granit Super Extreme 2500
Save 19%
Abus Granit Super Extreme 2500: was $329.99 now $266.01 at Amazon

Save $64 | Weighing in at a touch over 2kg/4.4lbs, given its high level of security, it is pretty light. There are undoubtedly many heavier locks with lower security, and certainly not many that balance that with decent reach and overall solid functionality.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1