With over $1000 off at Jenson USA, this Cannondale Topstone could be the ideal bike to start your journey to next year's Unbound Gravel!

The Topstone comes highly rated by the Cycling Weekly team and is one of our best gravel bikes; with the 2025 model around the corner, this Topstone 4 has a massive 36% reduction

The Cannondale Topstone Gravel 4 side on in olive green
(Image credit: Cannondale)
It's Gravel Week here at Cycling Weekly, and we are bringing you all the best gravel riding and buying advice alongside, of course, coverage of the premier gravel race of the season – Unbound Gravel, in Emporia, Kansas.

Throughout the week, we will be highlighting our tried and tested picks of the best gravel bikes, apparel and gravel kit. However, right now at Jenson USA, you can pick up this Cannondale Topstone 4 for just $1,799, a whopping $1,026 discount off the $2,825 RRP.

Cannondale Topstone Carbon 4
Cannondale Topstone Carbon 4: was $2,825 now $1,799 at Jenson USA

Save 36% The Topstone Carbon 4 is a brilliant do-it-all gravel bike, ready to handle anything from your first gravel sportive, gravel race or bike packing adventures. Featuring a lightweight carbon frame with Cannondale Kingpin Suspension System, WTB wheels and tyres, along with a Shimano GRX groupset – it's an impressive spec, especially at this discounted price. Available in Olive Green and a selection of sizes, this gravel bike deal won't be around for long.

Read our Cannondale Topstone Carbon 3 Review.

