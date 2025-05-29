With over $1000 off at Jenson USA, this Cannondale Topstone could be the ideal bike to start your journey to next year's Unbound Gravel!

It's Gravel Week here at Cycling Weekly, and we are bringing you all the best gravel riding and buying advice alongside, of course, coverage of the premier gravel race of the season – Unbound Gravel, in Emporia, Kansas.

Throughout the week, we will be highlighting our tried and tested picks of the best gravel bikes, apparel and gravel kit. However, right now at Jenson USA, you can pick up this Cannondale Topstone 4 for just $1,799, a whopping $1,026 discount off the $2,825 RRP.

The Cannondale Topstone alloy holds a place in our best budget gravel bike guide as a bike that delivers not only the best quality frame but, combined with its handling, confidence-inspiring geometry, and Kingpin Suspension, makes it a superbly versatile gravel bike. The Topstone is ideal as an entry-level gravel racer but equally capable as a weekend adventure machine.

Although we haven't yet reviewed this exact model, we've tested its aluminium-framed sibling and the Cannondale Topstone 3 – which received a 4.5-star review. So it's safe to say this model has a note-worthy pedigree, especially at this price.

This rarely seen $1,026 discount is likely due to an upcoming update to the Topstone Carbon, which Cannondale says will feature a slacker geometry, increased tyre clearance, and downtube storage but will cost significantly more than this discounted model.

Cannondale Topstone Carbon 4: was $2,825 now $1,799 at Jenson USA Save 36% The Topstone Carbon 4 is a brilliant do-it-all gravel bike, ready to handle anything from your first gravel sportive, gravel race or bike packing adventures. Featuring a lightweight carbon frame with Cannondale Kingpin Suspension System, WTB wheels and tyres, along with a Shimano GRX groupset – it's an impressive spec, especially at this discounted price. Available in Olive Green and a selection of sizes, this gravel bike deal won't be around for long. Read our Cannondale Topstone Carbon 3 Review.

The Cannondale Topstone Carbon 4 is built around the Kingpin Suspension System, and Cannondale claims it's a revolutionary suspension design. Kingpin Suspension features a series of flex zones and bushings that provide up to 30mm of rear wheel travel, enhancing traction and comfort without adding weight or complexity.

The carbon frame is also lightweight, with plenty of clearance for the best gravel tyres, up to 45mm. This build comes with WTB Riddler Comp tyres in a 45mm width, paired with WTB alloy rims. The frame of the Topstone is also compatible with an internally routed dropper, should you wish to install an aftermarket dropper post.

Shimano provides the groupset with its Shimano GRX 400 shifting and braking. The Topstone comes in a 2x crankset for added versatility with a 46/30t FSA Gossamer Pro Modular AGX+ crankset paired with an 11-36t cassette at the rear.

This deal is currently only available in the US, but below, you'll find all the best Cannondale Topstone deals, including the Topstone Carbon 4 available in your location.