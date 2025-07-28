Looking for a Tour de France proven and exceptionally fast aero bike? Then the Van Rysel RCR-F Pro has £1,001 off right now

This top-tier race bike has proved its aero capabilities and straight-line speed in the Tour de France with fifth-place overall under Felix Gall for the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team

VAN RYSEL RCR-F Pro in purple side on
(Image credit: VAN RYSEL)
You've probably spent the month of July glued to the Tour de France, watching Tadej Pogačar romp to his fourth Tour victory, and there are no signs of the Slovenian relinquishing his grip on his yellow jersey dominance anytime soon.

Further down the field, there were plenty of subplots too, including the outstanding debut of Scottish rider Oscar Onley. Elsewhere, the eagle-eyed amongst you will have spotted the professional editions of the Van Rysel RCR-F Pro bikes – which not only grabbed an impressive fourth in the time trial, ridden by the French National Time Trial Champion, Bruno Armirail, but it also helped his Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale teammate Felix Gall take fifth overall in the 2025 General Classification.

Van Rysel RCR-F Pro
Save £1,001
Van Rysel RCR-F Pro: was £7,000 now £5,999 at Decathlon UK

Save $1,001 on this Tour de France proven race bike. The RCR-F Pro is one of the best aero road bikes on the market, boasting an impressive spec. Even at full price, it comes in as a very affordable option. With £1,001 off at Decathlon, this carbon-framed bike, which is lightweight and super stiff, is an absolute bargain. It's now only available in the stunning Purple and Black colourway and sizes M-L, so best grab yours quickly.

View Deal

