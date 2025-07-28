Looking for a Tour de France proven and exceptionally fast aero bike? Then the Van Rysel RCR-F Pro has £1,001 off right now

You've probably spent the month of July glued to the Tour de France, watching Tadej Pogačar romp to his fourth Tour victory, and there are no signs of the Slovenian relinquishing his grip on his yellow jersey dominance anytime soon.

Further down the field, there were plenty of subplots too, including the outstanding debut of Scottish rider Oscar Onley. Elsewhere, the eagle-eyed amongst you will have spotted the professional editions of the Van Rysel RCR-F Pro bikes – which not only grabbed an impressive fourth in the time trial, ridden by the French National Time Trial Champion, Bruno Armirail, but it also helped his Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale teammate Felix Gall take fifth overall in the 2025 General Classification.

If you're looking to emulate some of those incredible TDF performances and win bike races with a more budget-friendly price point, then the Van Rysel RCR-F Pro will have you covered. Right now, Decathlon has knocked a massive £1,001 off the price of the Shimano Ultegra Di2-equipped Van Rysel RCR-F Pro, taking this speedy aero bike down from its RRP of £7,000 to a bargain £5,999, making it one of the most affordable WorldTour bikes available to us mere mortals.

The RCR-F Pro is one of the best aero road bikes on the market, boasting an impressive spec. Even at full price, it comes in as a very affordable option. With £1,001 off at Decathlon, this carbon-framed bike, which is lightweight and super stiff, is an absolute bargain. It's now only available in the stunning Purple and Black colourway and sizes M-L, so best grab yours quickly.

Van Rysel says the RCR-F Pro has enabled the brand to take full advantage of the latest cycling technology, which boosts the RCR-F Pro's capabilities in racing performance thanks to its aerodynamic design. The RCR-F frame is designed and developed in the wind tunnel with the assistance of aerodynamic optimisation experts, Swiss Side. It has also been tested in the field and proven in racing by the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team.

The result is a superlight bike at just 8kg, which they claim is also 7% stiffer at the front than its RCR sibling, making it especially more effective in fast phases like attacks or sprints.

The impressive build features an integrated carbon cockpit that houses all the cables, providing a clean front end and optimising aerodynamics, stiffness, and ergonomics. It's also capable of accommodating TT and triathlon bar extenders.

The top-tier race build continues with Shimano Ultegra Di2 drivetrain components, offering instant electronic shifting and an efficient 12-speed cassette. There is also an integrated left-sided Inpeak Powercrank power meter, and Shimano R8170 hydraulic brakes with 140/160mm disc rotors for reliable stopping power.

Elsewhere, the RCR-F Pro is equipped with Swiss Side HADRON² Classic wheels featuring DT Swiss hubs and spokes. The Swiss Side wheelset is designed for an optimal balance between rolling resistance and aerodynamic performance. The carbon fibre wheelset is paired with a GP 5000S TR tyre at the rear, and the Continental Aero 111 TLR at the front, which deliver efficient, lightweight performance.

This deal is currently only available in the UK