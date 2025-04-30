We rated Tadej Pogačar's Tour de France-winning shoes for their lightweight, ventilation and super stiff sole, but were let down by the cost – now with a whopping £184 reduction, they are a bargain buy

Pogačar's DMT KR-SL shoes are some of the best road cycling shoes on the market now with 50% off at Sigma Sports

Tadej Pogacar wearing the DMT KR-SL shoes during his emphatic third Liège–Bastogne–Liège win
Tadej Pogacar wearing the DMT KR-SL shoes during his emphatic third Liège–Bastogne–Liège victory
(Image credit: Getty Images)
We recently highlighted a cycling deal on Tadej Pogačar's MET Trenta 3K Carbon helmet for fans of the current UCI Road Cycling World Champion it was a big saving on one of the best road cycling helmets, and a chance to replicate Pogačar's iconic 'hair-tufts'.

Right now, at Sigma Sports, you can grab the Slovenian's Tour de France winning road shoe – the DMT KR-SL, with 50% off. This equates to a staggering saving of £185 on some of the best road cycling shoes on the market. These are a laced shoe, so if you prefer a Boa system then the DMT KR-30 are also carrying a decent discount at Cycle Store.

DMT KR-SL Road Cycling Shoes: was £369 now £184.50 at Sigma Sports

Save 50% on some of the best road cycling shoes worn by Tour de France and Giro d'Italia champion Tadej Pogačar. The DMT KR-SL shoes are have impressive credentials that match their exceptional performance and technology. Available in three colour choices and loads of sizes with a massive £184 reduction.

Read our full DMT KR-SL Shoe Review.

DMT KR-SL road cycling shoes
(Image credit: Future)

