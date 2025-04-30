We rated Tadej Pogačar's Tour de France-winning shoes for their lightweight, ventilation and super stiff sole, but were let down by the cost – now with a whopping £184 reduction, they are a bargain buy

We recently highlighted a cycling deal on Tadej Pogačar's MET Trenta 3K Carbon helmet for fans of the current UCI Road Cycling World Champion it was a big saving on one of the best road cycling helmets, and a chance to replicate Pogačar's iconic 'hair-tufts'.

Right now, at Sigma Sports, you can grab the Slovenian's Tour de France winning road shoe – the DMT KR-SL, with 50% off. This equates to a staggering saving of £185 on some of the best road cycling shoes on the market. These are a laced shoe, so if you prefer a Boa system then the DMT KR-30 are also carrying a decent discount at Cycle Store.

Get the DMT KR-SL Road Shoes at Sigma Sports for just £185.

Grab the DMT KR-30 Boa Road Shoes for £203 at Cycle Store.

We loved the DMT KR-SL shoes in our review, and awarded this super stylish shoe an impressive 4 out of 5 stars. They ticked all the boxes in the areas that mattered when it came to a premium pair of road shoes, with their ventilation, power transfer and stiffness being real highlights during testing. However, the DMT KR-SL missed out on that elusive perfect score as we found the premium cost difficult to justify.

So this half-price deal makes them a very attractive proposition if you're gearing up for summer with some fresh kicks, and well if they are good enough for Tadej Pogačar, it's all you need to know really...

Not only are the DMT KR-SL shoes some of the most stylish looking shoes around, they are also one of the most advanced, in terms of all-round performance. The DMT's feature an ultra-lightweight one-piece knit upper, meaning they way in at a claimed weight of 205 grams per shoe – our best overall road shoe, the Boa equipped Specialized S-Works Torch weighs in at a claimed 200 grams per shoe, for comparison.

The upper also has an engineered 3D construction, with variable thickness and is multi-layered with integrated webbing, which means they are highly breathable and moisture-wicking. In our own testing, we noted the perforated fabric delivered higher levels of compliance and allowed for great ventilation.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Elsewhere, the KR-SL shoe has an ultra-stiff anatomic carbon sole for maximum energy transfer and support, and the reinforced heel is designed to give off the bike traction and has a replaceable bumper for when it starts to wear.

Although these shoes are a laced system, in our testing we noted that it was secure enough to ensure the foot didn't slip during harder efforts, and with ten contact points in total you can tighten the laces more evenly across the foot. If you prefer a Boa fit, the DMT KR-30's are also highly-rated and come with a Boa system.

These deals are currently only available in the UK, but below, you'll find all the best DMT shoe deals in your territory.