Specialized launches 'the world’s lightest’—and priciest—road cycling shoe: the S-Works Torch Remco

Just when you thought $600 was peak extravagance for a cycling shoe, Specialized turns the Boa-dial even further with a $700 S-Works Torch Remco

Specialized S-Works Torch Remco shoes
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

What do you get when one of the world’s most decorated young riders sends a WhatsApp message to Specialized asking for a lighter, faster shoe? Well, if you're Remco Evenepoel, you get the most radical road shoe ever put into production.

And by radical, we mean lightest, stiffest, and whatever other performance superlative you want to throw in, but also one of the priciest non-custom shoes yet. And you thought the S-Works Ares 2 was peak wallet-breaking!

