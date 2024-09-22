'A pure time trial on feeling' - Remco Evenepoel wins World Championships without power meter

Belgian secures Olympics-Worlds double in stellar season

Remco Evenepoel at the WOrld CHampionships in Zurich
(Image credit: Ed)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) defended his time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Sunday, riding without a power meter following a mishap with his bike. 

The 24-year-old led through all three time checks in Zurich, Switzerland, beating Filippo Ganna (Italy) to the rainbow jersey by just six seconds. 

