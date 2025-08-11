'We've all been thinking of him a lot' – Filippo Baroncini placed into induced coma after serious crash at Tour of Poland, tributes paid to him

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Brandon McNulty won the Tour of Poland, but thoughts were with his Italian colleague after the podium

Filippo Baroncini at the Tour of Poland
Brandon McNulty dedicated his overall win at the Tour of Poland to his seriously injured UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate Filippo Baroncini.

The mood might have been high at UAE after their 25th GC win of the season, and McNulty's first WorldTour victory, but thoughts were elsewhere, after Baroncini's crash on stage three.

Baroncini was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Wrocław, with the 24-year-old later put into an induced coma in order to support him. It is understood he has now been flown home to Italy to continue his recovery there.

A UAE Team Emirates-XRG spokesperson said last week: “He sustained multiple facial injuries, including a fractured cervical vertebra (no neurological fallout), and facial and clavicular fractures. He is currently being taken care of in hospital and is under the supervision of our medical team.”

"Obviously at the start, the situation was quite critical. Fortunately, he’s stable and he's being kept in an induced coma as a precaution.

"The principal issues are the fractured vertebrae. But for the moment he’s resting, and no new concerns have arisen."

