'Probably 15 teams have reached out' – Oscar Onley says his future is 'up in the air' amid Ineos Grenadiers rumours

With just over three weeks until the start of the season, Oscar Onley has said his team status is still "up in the air" for 2026.

Speaking to Cyclingnews, the 23-year-old revealed he has had interest from “probably 15 teams” following his fourth place at this summer's Tour de France.

His comments come amid reports linking him with a potential move to Ineos Grenadiers. According to journalist Daniel Benson, the British team has been interested in the Picnic PostNL rider "for months".

Asked if he would still be at his current team next year, Onley told Cyclingnews: “For now, yes. We’ll see. But yeah, it’s still things up in the air a little bit.”

The Scot emerged this year as one of the UK’s brightest Grand Tour prospects, finishing just over a minute shy of the Tour podium on only his second appearance at the race. At the same time, Ineos Grenadiers, the UK's only WorldTour team, are plotting to restore their dominance in three-week races.

“It’s quite obvious that there’s going to be interest in me after coming fourth in the Tour,” said Onley, “and there’s been, I think, probably 15 teams that have reached out to my manager or reached out to the team directly.

“And you know… you also have to capitalise on what I’ve done this year. But, yeah, I can’t really say so much just now.”

Onley is understood to have a contract with his current Picnic PostNL until the end of 2027. Journalist Benson reported on his Substack last week that the Dutch team appears "confident" of retaining their breakthrough GC rider.

As well as finishing fourth at the Tour, Onley’s impressive 2025 counted a stage win at the Tour de Suisse – a race in which he went on to finish third – as well as top-five overall placings at the Santos Tour Down Under, UAE Tour, and Lloyds Tour of Britain Men.

Onley’s interview with Cyclingnews came at Australia’s Tour of Bright, where he finished 19th on Sunday.

Asked about his calendar for next year, the 23-year-old said he hadn’t discussed further than January’s Tour Down Under with his current Picnic PostNL. “That will happen next week,” he said, “when we’re at team camp, which is normal at the December camp to talk about the year.”