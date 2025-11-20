Israel-Premier Tech becomes NSN Cycling, with Swiss registration and Spanish base

Israel-Premier Tech has become NSN Cycling, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

The team's licence will now be owned by NSN, which stands for 'Never Say Never', an international sports and entertainment company, and backed by Swiss investment bank Stoneweg.

Subject to checks, the team is expected to become a WorldTour squad next season, registered in Switzerland and based in Spain. It has also been widely reported that Eritrean sprinter Biniam Girmay will join the team.

Last month, it was announced that Israel-Premier Tech would be “moving away from its current Israeli identity” ahead of the 2026 season through a rebranding and renaming process. The team’s former co-owner Sylvan Adams, who has previously called himself a “self-appointed ambassador-at-large for Israel”, was also said to be stepping back from his day-to-day involvement with the team.

The move followed large-scale protests against the team's participation in races this season, as Israel's war in Gaza continued. The squad was targeted particularly at the Vuelta a España, where four stages were shortened, including two where no winner was declared. The team was then disinvited from October’s Giro dell’Emilia due to safety concerns.

There was no mention of Adams in Thursday's press release, but the announcement that the licence has been transferred signals his exit from the project, which he founded alongside Ron Baron in 2014 as the Cycling Academy Team. It later became Israel Start-Up Nation, and then Israel-Premier Tech.

The squad will continued to be managed by Kjell Carlström. Among the riders confirmed for next season's team are British quintet Stevie Williams, Jake Stewart, Joe Blackmore, Lewis Askey and Ethan Vernon.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NSN, co-founded by former Spain and Barcelona footballer Andrés Iniesta, also owns a football team in the Danish Second Division, Helsingør FC, and holds a majority stake in gravel bike brand GUAVA, among other interests. Stoneweg, meanwhile, is described as a "global alternative investment group".

"We are proud to welcome NSN and Stoneweg to the team and announce our new name and identity: NSN Cycling Team," Carlström said in a statement. "NSN’s acquisition of the team license, and subsequent role in the team’s operations, is an opportunity to welcome investment from an industry leader in global sports and entertainment, drawing on their wealth of experience to the benefit of the team and our partners.

"NSN shares our commitment to innovation, development, and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in cycling. Our long-term relationship with Stoneweg acts as a foundation for this new partnership and together, we have ambitious goals for the coming WorldTour cycle. This is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the team, and we can’t wait to make our debut as NSN Cycling Team."

In the past month, it was revealed that Premier Tech and Factor would be leaving the team formerly known as Israel-Premier Tech; Scott has been reported as the bike brand linking up with the new squad.

"It is a huge challenge for NSN to immerse ourselves in the world of cycling, a sport with global reach," NSN president and founder Joel Borràs said. "It represents a fantastic opportunity to explore new ways of communicating and connecting with a sport that aligns with the values of our company, and for the NSN Cycling Team to bring fresh passion to a sport that has inspired millions of people for many years.

"We want to thank Stoneweg for all the support they have given us in driving this exciting project, which opens up a new and thrilling path for us in the world of sport. We could not have found a better partner to give this team a renewed boost."

The development arm of Israel-Premier Tech has been rebranded as NSN Development. The team's new look is promised in the coming weeks.