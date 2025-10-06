Israel-Premier Tech to be renamed and rebanded, 'moving away from its current Israeli identity', as co-owner Sylvan Adams steps back

Israel-Premier Tech is to be renamed and rebranded for the 2026 season, "moving away from its current Israeli identity", it was announced on Monday afternoon.

In a statement on social media, it was also revealed that co-owner Sylvan Adams is to step back from "day-to-day involvement with the pro cycling team".

"Over the past 11 years, the team, which evolved to Israel –Premier Tech four years ago, has experienced the highs and lows that come with professional sport, from the pure joy of seeing our riders win Tour de France stages to the challenge of relegation, and fighting back to the WorldTour. It is, and always has been, a sporting project.

"The team takes pride in its achievements on the road, but even more so in the culture it has built within. This culture has been the foundation that enabled the team to overcome the challenges of recent months, standing firmly behind our riders and staff during an incredibly difficult period. Throughout this time, the team’s owners and management have recognized the need for change.

While ostensibly an Israeli team, its current lineup for 2026 is composed of 17 riders, all of whom are not from Israel. There is a British core of five riders, including 2024 La Flèche Wallonne winner Stevie Williams.

