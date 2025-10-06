Israel-Premier Tech to be renamed and rebanded, 'moving away from its current Israeli identity', as co-owner Sylvan Adams steps back

Israel-Premier Tech is to be renamed and rebranded for the 2026 season, "moving away from its current Israeli identity", it was announced on Monday afternoon.

In a statement on social media, it was also revealed that co-owner Sylvan Adams is to step back from "day-to-day involvement with the pro cycling team".

The news follows a series of protests against the Israeli team's involvement in bike racing, including at the recent Vuelta a España, as Israel's war in Gaza continues. Just last week, the team was disinvited from the Giro dell'Emilia because of safety issues.

The ProTeam was reportedly under pressure from its sponsor Premier Tech and its equipment supplier Factor to change its name and registration country due to the protests, which disrupted races and saw race organisers step away from inviting the team to races.

It is expected that the successor team to Israel-Premier Tech will join the WorldTour next season, with the squad gaining enough points to be among the 18 best in the world.

The team was founded as Cycling Academy Team in 2015, before becoming Israel Cycling Academy in 2017, Israel Start-Up Nation in 2020, and then Israel-Premier Tech in 2022. While it has had no direct official connection with the state of Israel, it is registered there, and Adams has previously called himself a "self-appointed ambassador-at-large for Israel".

Protests have ratcheted up in recent months, as international condemnation over Israel's actions in Gaza has grown. Around 65,000 people have been killed in Gaza by Israel, according to figures from the health ministry in Gaza, since the Hamas-led attack against Israel on 7 October 2023, which killed more than 1,200 people.

The statement on social media reads: "Eleven years ago, the Cycling Academy team was founded with a vision of nurturing young talent from non-traditional cycling countries, including Israel, providing aspiring riders with a clear pathway to professional cycling.

"Over the past 11 years, the team, which evolved to Israel –Premier Tech four years ago, has experienced the highs and lows that come with professional sport, from the pure joy of seeing our riders win Tour de France stages to the challenge of relegation, and fighting back to the WorldTour. It is, and always has been, a sporting project.

"The team takes pride in its achievements on the road, but even more so in the culture it has built within. This culture has been the foundation that enabled the team to overcome the challenges of recent months, standing firmly behind our riders and staff during an incredibly difficult period. Throughout this time, the team’s owners and management have recognized the need for change.

"With steadfast commitment to our riders, staff, and valued partners, the decision has been made to rename and rebrand the team, moving away from its current Israeli identity. In sport, progress often requires sacrifice, and this step is essential to securing the future of the team.

"Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Sylvan Adams has chosen to step back from his day-to-day involvement and will no longer speak on behalf of the team, instead focusing on his role as President of the World Jewish Congress, Israel.

"Although a new chapter awaits, one that will be revealed soon, the team will remain true to its founding promise: to develop cycling talent from around the world.

"To our fans: thank you for your unwavering support throughout the years, and especially during these past few weeks. We look forward to continuing this journey together."

While ostensibly an Israeli team, its current lineup for 2026 is composed of 17 riders, all of whom are not from Israel. There is a British core of five riders, including 2024 La Flèche Wallonne winner Stevie Williams.