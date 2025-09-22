'It's become too controversial around our brand' – Factor pushes for Israel-Premier Tech name and registration change

Factor founder Rob Gitelis says a "full rebranding of the team" is needed for relationship to continue

Mike Woods rides for Israel-Premier Tech at the Tour de France on a Factor bike
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Factor are pushing Israel-Premier Tech to change their name and registration country from Israel, its founder has revealed.

The bike manufacturer has been the team's equipment sponsor since 2020. In an interview with Cyclingnews on Monday, Factor's founder and CEO, Rob Gitelis explained that the relationship would not continue without changes: "I've already told the team: Without a name change, without a flag change, we won't continue."

Calls to limit Israel's activity in the world of sports have continued, with Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez last week saying that the country should be limited from participating while its war on Gaza continued.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1