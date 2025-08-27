Pro-Palestine protestors disrupt Israel-Premier Tech's team time trial on stage 5 at Vuelta a España

What appeared to be pro-Palestine protestors disrupted stage five of the Vuelta a España, blocking Israel-Premier Tech's team time trial.

The incident was shown on television, with around 10 protestors appearing to run onto the road with banners and Palestine flags, slowing Israel-Premier Tech's attempt. It appeared to be early in the squad's effort, with the full complement of eight riders still there, with them able to make it through the temporary road block, as police motorbike riders attempted to clear the road.

"The team continues to work with race organizers and relevant authorities to ensure our safety at the Vuelta a España and all races, and ensure any protests do not impact our safety, nor our right to race."

One of their deputies, Nahuel González, said: "It is unacceptable that in Spain, sports teams or structures that function as vehicles for the institutional whitewashing of such activities are promoted or normalised—directly or indirectly through public support."

