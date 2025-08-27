Pro-Palestine protestors disrupt Israel-Premier Tech's team time trial on stage 5 at Vuelta a España

What appeared to be pro-Palestine protestors disrupted stage five of the Vuelta a España, blocking Israel-Premier Tech's team time trial.

The incident was shown on television, with around 10 protestors appearing to run onto the road with banners and Palestine flags, slowing Israel-Premier Tech's attempt. It appeared to be early in the squad's effort, with the full complement of eight riders still there, with them able to make it through the temporary road block, as police motorbike riders attempted to clear the road.

As a result, the team went through the first time check 47 seconds behind the fastest team at that point, Ineos Grenadiers. They finished 45 seconds down at the finish.

An Israel-Premier Tech spokesperson said; "Israel-Premier Tech respects everyone's right to freedom of speech, which includes the right to protest peacefully, but we absolutely condemn the dangerous acts of the protesters on stage 5 of the Vuelta a España which not only compromised the safety of our riders, race personnel, but the protesters themselves.

"The team continues to work with race organizers and relevant authorities to ensure our safety at the Vuelta a España and all races, and ensure any protests do not impact our safety, nor our right to race."

It is not the first time that pro-Palestine protestors have disrupted cycling events this season, with incidents occurring at both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France.

While Israel-Premier Tech has no official connection to the state of Israel, its owner, Sylvan Adams, has been vocal about his support for the country, of which he is a citizen.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Izquierda Unida, a Spanish left wing party, called for IPT to be excluded from the Vuelta earlier on Wednesday. They also asked the government would withdraw public support from the Vuelta if the team weren't excluded.

One of their deputies, Nahuel González, said: "It is unacceptable that in Spain, sports teams or structures that function as vehicles for the institutional whitewashing of such activities are promoted or normalised—directly or indirectly through public support."

These are far from the first times that a bike race, or Grand Tour, has been affected by protest. In 2022, the Tour de France was halted on stage 10 after climate protestors blocked the road, which forced the entire race to be neutralised. In 2023, at the Glasgow World Championships, the elite men's road race was paused in similar circumstances after environmental activists glued themselves to the road surface.

The Vuelta's organisers were contacted for comment.

🚴🇪🇸 | Oei! De ploeg van Israel-Premier Tech wordt vertraagd door een protest met Palestijnse vlaggen. ⏱️ #LaVuelta25📺 Stream koers op HBO Max pic.twitter.com/P9nxHgjpTsAugust 27, 2025