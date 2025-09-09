Vuelta a España stage 16 shortened due to more pro-Palestine protests on race route

Incident with 3km to go means road blocked, with race therefore shortened

Vuelta a España protest
Stage 16 of the Vuelta a España was shortened after pro-Palestine protests on the route caused a change of finish.

Speaking on race radio on Tuesday afternoon, while the race was just 16km from the finish in Mos. Castro de Herville, a race organiser said "we have a big protest at 3 kilometres before the line. We will decide the stage winner and take times at 8 km before the line".

Activists have been loudly calling for Israel-Premier Tech to leave the race. The team has no official links to the Israeli government, but billionaire owner Sylvan Adams is a staunch supporter of the country’s actions in Gaza.

Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, was the first senior European leader to accuse Israel of genocide over its actions in Gaza. More than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed during Israel's invasion of Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, in response to the October 7 terrorist attacks, in which more than 1,200 people died.

