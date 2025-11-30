LIVE: Cyber Monday Cycling Deals 2025 – The clock is ticking! But fear not: the Cycling Weekly deal-hunting experts are here to ensure you get the best deals

Welcome to the Cycling Weekly Cyber Monday cycling deals 2025 live hub.
The grand tour-like effort that is the Thanksgiving weekend is drawing to a close, but we aren't on the Champs-Élysées just yet! We are, however, nearing the new and excellent Montmartre finish. There are a few ups and downs to come before the long run to the finish of Cyber Monday Cycling Deals.
We have featured so many incredible deals this weekend. I feel like nearly everything we have found has been a 'lowest price ever'. Like this Garmin Epix Pro, Hannah found yesterday. You can also tell Winter is finally here and biting hard, with you all loving this, Endura WindChill II Jacket and these 100% Brisker Glove deals. This is having a knock-on effect, with people looking for indoor smart trainer deals like this stunning deal from Zwift on the new Wahoo Kick Core 2 with Zwift cog and click, which is still 20% off this Cyber Monday.
However, we still have time, just not a lot! So, the Cycling Weekly deal-hunting experts continue to trawl for the best Cyber Monday Cycling deals in 2025, and will be until the bitter end in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Evening, all! I'm Matt, lead Ecom writer here at Cycling Weekly, and I am for another evening of deals-hunting. We are officially looking at Cyber Monday now and there are some fresh offers to get our teeth into.
Cyber Monday Cycling Deals
USA
- Today's best Cyber Monday cycling deals - Amazon US
- Save $2800 on an Ultimate CFR Di2 - Canyon Bikes USA
- Sale and Clearance - Trek Bikes
- 20% of Garmin Rally XC200 Power Pedals - Mike's Bikes
- Save nearly $400 on Brompton Bikes - REI
- Up to 40% off bike sale - Competitive Cyclist
- Savings on bikes, parts and accessories - Specialized
- Save 25% off sitewide - Rapha US
UK
- Today's best bike deals - Amazon UK
- Early access Cyber Monday deals - Decathlon
- Final reductions up to 40% off bikes - Balfes Bikes
- Clearance sale - Sigma Sports
- End of season bike sale - Tredz
- Up to £2000 off - Ribble AllRoad SL, SL R & Ti
- Save 40% on some of the world's fastest wheels - Hunt Bike Wheels
Editor's Picks (US): The best Cyber Monday cycling deals
Read moreRead less▼
After training for almost 3,000km for one of the world's most challenging gravel races, tech writer and South African indoor racing champion Aaron firmly considers the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 to be the new benchmark.
Read moreRead less▼
While many bike computers are impressive, the Garmin Edge 540 truly stands out in our eyes. Its incredible value, user-friendly design, and fantastic battery life—still impressive three years after our review and even longer since its launch—make it hard to beat. Plus, we appreciate that it still has buttons for us stuck in the '90s.
Read moreRead less▼
The Sportful Classic Bibs are, quite simply, the best value cycling shorts you can find, and they are significantly cheaper during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Comfort and chafe-free riding don't have to be expensive. These cost under $70, for goodness' sake.
Read moreRead less▼
2025 will go down as the year the best bike hand pumps died—all hail the best electric bike pump, the Cycplus AS2 Pro. This is the lowest price we have ever seen for the AS2 Pro.
Read moreRead less▼
We never expected the Insta360 X4 to be this affordable. It's a camera we've all grown quite fond of at Cycling Weekly because it makes capturing, editing, and revisiting memories easy and user-friendly.
Editor's Picks (UK) - The best Cyber Monday cycling deals
Read moreRead less▼
Performance combined with style and comfort is rare in cycling. Keith Bontrager once said you can only make something stronger, lighter, or cheaper—choose two, but not all three. The Fizik Vento Infinito Knit appears to challenge that notion, establishing a new high standard.
Read moreRead less▼
This is the most angle-grinder-resistant, affordable, and lightweight bike lock I tested this year, making it our top overall choice for angle-grinder-resistant locks. It would be wise to consider the OnGuard RockSolid for securing your bike.
Read moreRead less▼
Winter is really starting to bite, so now is a great time to save on top winter cycling gloves. This deal on the excellent Castelli Perfetto RoS gloves comes in four colours and sizes XS to XXL, ensuring a suitable option for most preferences and fits.
Read moreRead less▼
Not a day passes without a Le Creuset mug appearing in a Cycling Weekly team meeting. Let's face it, any serious cyclist needs a good mug for their coffee. Luckily, all three sizes are available with a discount on Amazon this Black Friday.
Trending Deals
Read moreRead less▼
This is an incredible saving on one of the best front bike lights Andy tested this fall/autumn. Hurry though, this is going to sell fast at 50% off.
Read moreRead less▼
I can't even work out how this is possible to save this much money on a watch. Surely this deal is going to be pulled or will only be available for a limited time. It really is a case of get it while it's hot.
Read moreRead less▼
Don't worry if fluoro isn't your thing – this jacket comes in multiple colours. It's also very warm, we loved the cosy inner lining on days when it's cold, rather than super-cold.
Read moreRead less▼
The 100% Brisker puts the bulk where it matters, allowing for near summer glove levels of dexterity. A large amount of the Briskers' success is in their simplicity, and all for such an unbelievable price.
Cycling Weekly Cyber Monday Cycling Deals - Live!
🥶 Trending winter cycling deals
To kind of finish the thread on riding in the rain and ultimately winter cycling, there are two winter cycling deals that are trending right now, you should check out!
Read moreRead less▼
The Magicshine was only narrowly beaten by the Ravemen K1400 in our Fall/Autumn best bike light test due to it being slightly more expensive. Given this is now $20 cheaper then the K1400 is a no-brainer. Act fast, because Magicshine regularly change their prices.