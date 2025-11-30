Jump to category:
LIVE: Cyber Monday Cycling Deals 2025 – The clock is ticking! But fear not: the Cycling Weekly deal-hunting experts are here to ensure you get the best deals

As Black Friday gives way to Cyber Monday, deals are still dropping thick and FAST, so make sure you jump on them, as there is no guarantee these deals will still be live come Tuesday

By
last updated
(Image credit: Dan Baines)

Welcome to the Cycling Weekly Cyber Monday cycling deals 2025 live hub.

The grand tour-like effort that is the Thanksgiving weekend is drawing to a close, but we aren't on the Champs-Élysées just yet! We are, however, nearing the new and excellent Montmartre finish. There are a few ups and downs to come before the long run to the finish of Cyber Monday Cycling Deals.

We have featured so many incredible deals this weekend. I feel like nearly everything we have found has been a 'lowest price ever'. Like this Garmin Epix Pro, Hannah found yesterday. You can also tell Winter is finally here and biting hard, with you all loving this, Endura WindChill II Jacket and these 100% Brisker Glove deals. This is having a knock-on effect, with people looking for indoor smart trainer deals like this stunning deal from Zwift on the new Wahoo Kick Core 2 with Zwift cog and click, which is still 20% off this Cyber Monday.

However, we still have time, just not a lot! So, the Cycling Weekly deal-hunting experts continue to trawl for the best Cyber Monday Cycling deals in 2025, and will be until the bitter end in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Deals selected by
Tech Writer Matt Bikepacking along the South Coast of England, with the sea and sea wall behind him
Deals selected by
Matt Ischt-Barnard

Evening, all! I'm Matt, lead Ecom writer here at Cycling Weekly, and I am for another evening of deals-hunting. We are officially looking at Cyber Monday now and there are some fresh offers to get our teeth into.

Cyber Monday Cycling Deals

USA

UK

Editor's Picks (US): The best Cyber Monday cycling deals

Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift click and cog
Save 27% ($150)
Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift click and cog: was $549.99 now $399.99 at us.zwift.com
After training for almost 3,000km for one of the world's most challenging gravel races, tech writer and South African indoor racing champion Aaron firmly considers the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 to be the new benchmark.

Garmin Edge 540 Solar Bike Computer
Best Price
Save 38% ($150)
Garmin Edge 540 Solar Bike Computer: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Amazon
While many bike computers are impressive, the Garmin Edge 540 truly stands out in our eyes. Its incredible value, user-friendly design, and fantastic battery life—still impressive three years after our review and even longer since its launch—make it hard to beat. Plus, we appreciate that it still has buttons for us stuck in the '90s.

Sportful Classic Bib Shorts
Save 50% ($69.97)
Sportful Classic Bib Shorts: was $139.95 now $69.98 at Competitive Cyclist
The Sportful Classic Bibs are, quite simply, the best value cycling shorts you can find, and they are significantly cheaper during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Comfort and chafe-free riding don't have to be expensive. These cost under $70, for goodness' sake.

CYCPLUS AS2 Pro Electric Bike Pump
Save 32%
CYCPLUS AS2 Pro Electric Bike Pump: was $129.99 now $87.99 at Amazon
2025 will go down as the year the best bike hand pumps died—all hail the best electric bike pump, the Cycplus AS2 Pro. This is the lowest price we have ever seen for the AS2 Pro.

Insta360 X4 Action Camera
Lowest Price
Save 29% ($125)
Insta360 X4 Action Camera: was $424.99 now $299.99 at Amazon
We never expected the Insta360 X4 to be this affordable. It's a camera we've all grown quite fond of at Cycling Weekly because it makes capturing, editing, and revisiting memories easy and user-friendly.

Editor's Picks (UK) - The best Cyber Monday cycling deals

Fizik Vento Infinito Knit Carbon 2
Save 67%
Fizik Vento Infinito Knit Carbon 2: was £350 now £116.99 at Sigma Sports
Performance combined with style and comfort is rare in cycling. Keith Bontrager once said you can only make something stronger, lighter, or cheaper—choose two, but not all three. The Fizik Vento Infinito Knit appears to challenge that notion, establishing a new high standard.

OnGuard RockSolid angle grinder-resistant bike lock
Save 25%
OnGuard RockSolid angle grinder-resistant bike lock: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Tredz Limited
This is the most angle-grinder-resistant, affordable, and lightweight bike lock I tested this year, making it our top overall choice for angle-grinder-resistant locks. It would be wise to consider the OnGuard RockSolid for securing your bike.

Castelli Perfetto RoS Winter Cycling Gloves
Save 25%
Castelli Perfetto RoS Winter Cycling Gloves: was £85 now £63.99 at Tredz Limited
Read moreRead less

Le Creuset Rainbow Stoneware Mugs
Save 25%
Le Creuset Rainbow Stoneware Mugs: was £75 now £56.25 at Amazon
Not a day passes without a Le Creuset mug appearing in a Cycling Weekly team meeting. Let's face it, any serious cyclist needs a good mug for their coffee. Luckily, all three sizes are available with a discount on Amazon this Black Friday.

