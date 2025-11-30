LIVE: Cyber Monday Cycling Deals 2025 – The clock is ticking! But fear not: the Cycling Weekly deal-hunting experts are here to ensure you get the best deals

Cycling weekly Cyber Monday Cycling Deals Live 2025 (Image credit: Dan Baines)

Welcome to the Cycling Weekly Cyber Monday cycling deals 2025 live hub.

The grand tour-like effort that is the Thanksgiving weekend is drawing to a close, but we aren't on the Champs-Élysées just yet! We are, however, nearing the new and excellent Montmartre finish. There are a few ups and downs to come before the long run to the finish of Cyber Monday Cycling Deals.

We have featured so many incredible deals this weekend. I feel like nearly everything we have found has been a 'lowest price ever'. Like this Garmin Epix Pro, Hannah found yesterday. You can also tell Winter is finally here and biting hard, with you all loving this, Endura WindChill II Jacket and these 100% Brisker Glove deals. This is having a knock-on effect, with people looking for indoor smart trainer deals like this stunning deal from Zwift on the new Wahoo Kick Core 2 with Zwift cog and click, which is still 20% off this Cyber Monday.

However, we still have time, just not a lot! So, the Cycling Weekly deal-hunting experts continue to trawl for the best Cyber Monday Cycling deals in 2025, and will be until the bitter end in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Deals selected by Deals selected by Matt Ischt-Barnard Ecomm and Tech Writer Evening, all! I'm Matt, lead Ecom writer here at Cycling Weekly, and I am for another evening of deals-hunting. We are officially looking at Cyber Monday now and there are some fresh offers to get our teeth into.

Cyber Monday Cycling Deals

USA

UK

Editor's Picks (US): The best Cyber Monday cycling deals

Lowest Price Save 29% ($125) Insta360 X4 Action Camera: was $424.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ We never expected the Insta360 X4 to be this affordable. It's a camera we've all grown quite fond of at Cycling Weekly because it makes capturing, editing, and revisiting memories easy and user-friendly.

Editor's Picks (UK) - The best Cyber Monday cycling deals

Save 67% Fizik Vento Infinito Knit Carbon 2: was £350 now £116.99 at Sigma Sports Read more Read less ▼ Performance combined with style and comfort is rare in cycling. Keith Bontrager once said you can only make something stronger, lighter, or cheaper—choose two, but not all three. The Fizik Vento Infinito Knit appears to challenge that notion, establishing a new high standard.

Save 25% Le Creuset Rainbow Stoneware Mugs: was £75 now £56.25 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Not a day passes without a Le Creuset mug appearing in a Cycling Weekly team meeting. Let's face it, any serious cyclist needs a good mug for their coffee. Luckily, all three sizes are available with a discount on Amazon this Black Friday.

Trending Deals

Over $500 saving Save $561.01 Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2): was $1,099.99 now $538.98 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ I can't even work out how this is possible to save this much money on a watch. Surely this deal is going to be pulled or will only be available for a limited time. It really is a case of get it while it's hot.

Lowest Cyber Monday Price Save 31% 100% Brisker Winter Cycling Gloves: was £31.99 now £21.99 at Tredz Limited Read more Read less ▼ The 100% Brisker puts the bulk where it matters, allowing for near summer glove levels of dexterity. A large amount of the Briskers' success is in their simplicity, and all for such an unbelievable price.