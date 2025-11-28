How code stacking works: your secret weapon for Black Friday tested out on this Wahoo Trackr Radar

Black Friday weekend is renowned for an avalanche of discounts, yet there's a lesser-known strategy that can turbocharge your savings: code stacking, also frequently referred to as discount stacking. This practice is the smart shopper's method of taking an already discounted sale item and "stacking" additional savings on top of it.

This further discount is typically unlocked through promotional codes found on dedicated voucher websites, or perhaps more simply, by signing up for a retailer's email newsletter which often rewards new subscribers with an immediate percentage off or a fixed monetary discount.

Get stuck into your Black Friday with this hack and the strategy can deliver truly unbeatable deals, turning a good days discount shopping, into an exceptional one.

This weekend, we’ll be scouring millions of cycling products across every category imaginable and we’ll find loads at cracking discounts. We even have a live blog to keep you up to date on everything we find, and rate.

The real savvy lies in not just accepting the initial discount, but in actively combining the generous markdowns already advertised with additional, supplementary discount codes.

This compounding effect allows you to secure even better value on high-ticket items, as well as on countless other products from a huge range of leading retailers.

To illustrate the power of code stacking, let's look at the Wahoo Trackr Radar. We’ve just reviewed it and its brilliant. Simon Fellows loved it, and reported that it boasts a longer range than its closest market competitor and provides crucial safety benefits by proactively alerting you to the presence of fast-approaching traffic from behind.

I love these devices too. I ride in all weathers, on tight but busy country roads, I now I’ve tested and experienced them I wouldn’t be without one on my local roads. With modern cars becoming incredibly quiet – even when hurtling towards you – and the inherent delay and awkwardness involved in craning your neck to check over your shoulder, you truly won't appreciate the difference this technology makes until you experience it firsthand.

In fact, Simon Fellows, my predecessor at this publication, was so impressed with its life-saving potential that he purchased units for his entire family. Like me, he admits to having been cynical about such a device until he actually tried it out, but now wouldn’t be without one.

So how much cheaper can we make one with a bit of crafty code stacking…

The math of code stacking:

So, you’ve found a good deal. Or we did at least. The Wahoo Trackr Radar is on sale for 14% off at Lord Gun Cycles. Despite being a relatively new product line, it was already listed at a discount, and with that, it brings the previously more expensive unit to a price lower than its nearest rival, from competitor, Garmin.

Original retail price: £175.06

Initial Black Friday discount: 14% off

Sale price: £149.40

This is a solid saving, but here is where code stacking takes over.

Lord Gun Cycles, like many retailers, offers a further incentive for signing up to their email newsletter. By applying the sign-up discount code, you can stack an extra 10% discount onto the already reduced price of £149.40.

This final, combined reduction, is your stacked saving and creates an absolutely unbeatable deal, giving you the maximum possible savings on new bike gear this Black Friday.

