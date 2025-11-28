I swear by this MAAP vest, and it has just been reduced by 60% in this Black Friday sale

We all have that one piece of cycling kit a friend has that you're always envious of. Maybe it's a jazzy jersey, a fun pair of socks, or a beautiful bike. Well, without sounding too arrogant, I am that friend when I wear this vest, or gilet.

I have been the lucky owner of a MAAP Atmos Vest for around two years now, in a dusky pink which is apparently officially 'clay'. This Black Friday, the vest is part of MAAP's big sale, with discounts across 244 items. The men's Atmos Vest is now $120, down from $300, 60% off, while the women's version is 50% off, $150 down from $300.

You might be thinking "that's an awful lot for a vest", and you'd be right, which is why it being in the sale is so advantageous. It's a really good bit of kit, the perfect layer for those temperatures or times where it's not quite cold enough for a jacket, but you need wind and rain protection.

It has been with me on my travels across Europe on my bike, and is almost always stuffed in my back pocket, because you never know when the weather might turn, and it gets a bit wet.

As MAAP themselves say: "Optimised for unpredictable weather, the breathable, 2-way stretch Pertex® Shield fabric is extremely lightweight and constructed for on-bike ease of movement. Ultra-packable, the minimal construction folds down to effortlessly slip into any pocket."

I have been saved from the rain many times by the little pink vest, and it looks great too. If you're super-cold, too, you can put it on top of another jacket; the neutral tones mean it matches with most of your kit too. And it's MAAP, as well, so you get the cool vibes from that.

It's a really good product, and seeing as it's on sale, now is absolutely the time to buy this simple life-saver. If you can combine it with lots of other kit on sale, from bib-tights to funk jerseys – the Life in the Peloton one has caught my eye.

Alternatively, if you're looking for deals on other cycling-related gear, bikes, tyres, cycling computers, smart trainers, and more, do take a look at our main Black Friday deals live hub, where our in-house experts continue to collate deals.