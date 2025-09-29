Rapha updates its Pro Team Shadow range ready for winter

Is it that time of year already?

With the autumnal equinox behind us, cycling apparel brands are now showcasing the clothing that’s designed to get us through the coldest months of the year so we’re not doomed to spend the season stuck on the turbo in the spare room, or worse still, the garden shed. Rapha is one such brand, launching its updated Pro Team Shadow range.

(Image credit: Rapha)

First introduced in 2016, as the brand's response to the popularity of the Castelli Gabba foul weather race kit. This latest iteration ditches, for now, the short sleeve variants and instead opts for long sleeve winter protection, taking over from Rapha’s Gore WindStopper line of kit.

The geometry and fit of the kit has been redesigned to offer better pocket placement, while every garment features a two-way zip for better temperature regulation and access to pockets underneath.

(Image credit: Rapha)

Key to the products’ designs is a new proprietary PFAS-free, single-layer, micro-pore membrane that is designed to be breathable enough for use during high intensity activity, and fully protective against wind and rain. Rapha has exclusive use of this membrane for the next few years due to the brand's development involvement.

(Image credit: Rapha)

This redesign of kit has meant that it is no longer so much a foul weather race kit, but more of a high intensity winter training offering. However, professional rider feedback has been that the gilet is ideal for changeable weather racing conditions, while the jersey and jacket are ideal winter training options.

Having the EF Prop Cycling team at its disposal is undoubtedly of huge benefit for Rapha, with the riders using the kit extensively.

“I’ve used it a bunch,” says Lachlan Morton of the Shadow Gilet. “It’s very good, very versatile and for how packable it is it provides a lot of warmth.”

Alastair MacKellar, the young Aussie who stepped up to the WorldTour this year, concurs: "As far as an easy to fit in the pocket, easy to put on and most comfortable fit, this was my most used winter product. For cooler but not super cold weather with possible rain, I really loved the Shadow Gilet."

(Image credit: Rapha)

Across the range it features strong quantifiable metrics for both waterproofing and breathability scores, but Rapha wanted to make sure this kit performed in the real world too. To do this, climate chamber testing at Leeds Beckett University was conducted with rider feedback. The results, apparently, that the kit performed better by the numbers but also for subjective comfort.

“When we developed the Rapha Pro Team Shadow range, we wanted to address some of the key pain points which riders experience during winter. The primary objective was comfort, which led us to focus closely on material choices”, says James Stannard, Head of Product Management at Rapha.

“We opted for high-stretch fabrics for comfort across a range of body types and an all over membrane to eliminate cold-spots. This combination hits the sweet spot between protection and breathability, so you can head out and ride in changeable conditions whilst remaining totally comfortable.”

(Image credit: Rapha)

This new Pro Team Shadow range also features more colour varieties than the original previously Black only options, far more suitable for winter riding conditions and visibility.

We have each of these items in for review to cover over the coming weeks, so watch this space.