'I don't believe it yet' - Magdeleine Vallieres in shock after becoming Canada's first ever road race world champion

The 24-year-old had only ever won one race as a professional before, but will wear the rainbow bands for the next 12 months

Magdeleine Vallieres
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published

It was billed in some quarters as a race between the pre-eminent seven, but in the end the winner of the women's road race World Championships was a rider very, very few people even expected would feature in the top-10.

It's understandable therefore that the victor, Canada's Magdeleine Vallieres, was in shock after winning the mountainous 165km race by 23 seconds from New Zealand's Niamh Fisher-Black. Spain's 41-year-old Mavi García was third.

"It's great to win here and with the Worlds next year in Montreal, it's perfect. It was my dream to win, and now it's come true – it's crazy."

"I've been dreaming about it for a while now – it was a big goal of mine for this year so I prepared well and at altitude," she revealed.

