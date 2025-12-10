'Why does a woman race a bike?' – Elisa Balsamo's experience shows women's pro cycling is still questioned, even as it's bigger and better than ever

As one of the world's best bike riders and a former world champion, Elisa Balsamo takes seriously her job as a role model to a generation of girls who have watched her succeed. And if recent remarks she has fielded are anything to go by, that role of encouraging girls to believe in themselves remains as important as ever.

She was recently asked why a woman would want to race bikes – a sign, she says that there is still a lot of room for growth in women's sport.

"I reached this level at a time when the movement was already growing," she said in an interview with Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport. "And this is thanks to those who, in previous years, paved the way for the new generations. Now it's crucial to continue that journey…"

"A change in mentality is also needed," she added. "I was recently asked, 'Why does a woman race a bike?'– a sign that there's still a long way to go, but I truly believe in this growth, even from a cultural perspective."

The 27-year-old Italian, who will begin her eighth year on the Lidl-Trek team set-up in January, was talking about her season and the rollercoaster ride she has endured since winning the World Championships road race in 2021.

That race saw her use her world-beating finishing sprint to outgun Marianne Vos to the line in Leuven and pull on the rainbow jersey. But there have been multiple challenges since then, notably in the form of major crashes and the ensuing injury.

She crashed in Ride London 2023, breaking her jaw and collarbone; and then again in the Vuelta a Burgos the following season, in which she hit barriers and broke her nose and a finger and suffered concussion.

"In life, I've always been someone who's gotten back up time and time again, and I'm proud of that," she said. "In 2023 and 2024, I suffered two injuries that left a mark on me. I'll never forget the physical pain I felt during those moments, but I managed to overcome them. Now I just hope for a little more luck and a smooth, trouble-free season."

As usual in 2026, Balsamo will focus on the spring Classics, and will attempt to emanate or better the 2025 campaign that saw her triumph in the WorldTour Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Scheldeprijs, as well as scooping top-10s in Paris-Roubaix and Milan-San Remo.

"They're the races I enjoy the most and the ones that give me the most satisfaction," she said. "Without forgetting the Giro [d'Italia Women] and the Tour [de France Femmes avec Zwift], of course."