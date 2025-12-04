Olympic torches and record RPMs – this week in cycling social media

What do pro cyclists get up to in the off season? When races are a distant - but ever nearing - certainty. It’s a time to strengthen team cohesion, to work on fitness and improve technique for a summer of back-to-back racing, and, in some cases, to go off-script - to carry the Olympic torch, or descend into the woods to heave around giant logs dressed in Celtic garb, or perform dramatic lip-syncs... Here is this weeks social media round-up.

1. Four time world champion time triallist, Tony Martin, swaps the bike for his first half marathon - his "first competition in four years,” since retiring in 2021 over safety concerns. He says he’ll be back to improve his time next year.

Tony Martin A photo posted by on

2. After last week’s UAE Team Emirates’ group excursion to the Dubai autordrome, Soudal Quick Step's team-building has been decidedly more rustic, with photos showing them moving heavy logs and barrels in kilts, with Scottish flags fluttering just out of shot - in Belgium?

Soudal Quick Step A photo posted by on

3. Uno-X Mobility, on the other hand, are wishing the down-season away, with this hotel hallway rendition of Raye’s ‘Where is my Husband!’

Uno-X Mobility A photo posted by on

4. Forget Spotify Wrapped, here is our North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook’s Sportify Wrapped: Cycling Edition. ‘You overheard 52 Cat 4 men claim they could finish a Tour de France stage ‘easily’’; ‘you logged 90+ minutes of relationship damage control because ‘I’ll be home soon’ remains your most-played lie.’

Sportify Wrapped: Cycling Edition A photo posted by on

5. ‘I slipped so many times watching this’ wrote one Instagram commenter after spending twenty mesmerising seconds watching Wout van Aert balance along this wet boardwalk.

Wout van Aert A photo posted by on

6. It’s strange to think that every professional cyclist started off a novice, but in this reel from the 11 time Irish National Champion, Orla Walsh, she looks back on her journey from commuter to track champion.

Orla Walsh A photo posted by on

7. Downhill world champion, Jackson Goldstone takes on Wout van Aert in a game of speed and strength in this tennis ball challenge from Red Bull - but who will win…

Jackson Goldstone takes on Wout van Aert A photo posted by on

8. In the summer, Chris Hall cycled the perimeter of Britain to raise funds for Movember. He’s now on the other (drier) side of the challenge and revisiting unreleased footage - he’ll be releasing the videos throughout December.

Chris Hall A photo posted by on

9. Reckon you’ve got the legs to outpace Jonas Abrahamsen?

Jonas Abrahamsen A photo posted by on

10. Finally, Filippo Ganna has swapped the lycra for an all-white tracksuit - and a flaming torch. He picks up the Olympic torch from tennis player, Jasmine Paolini.