Five must-have gadgets for racing on Zwift

Indoor training is hard, no question, but indoor racing is even more challenging. Both from a mental and physical perspective. This is particularly true in the Northern Hemisphere, where more than half the year can be spent on the indoor setup due to freezing and wet winters. That's why it's essential for riders who take their training seriously to invest in high-quality equipment that makes the indoor riding experience a little more bearable. You can start with the best indoor trainers, or even pick up one of the best exercise bikes, but as an indoor racing enthusiast, I've added a few options over the years, that can significantly enhance and transform the way you train and race on Zwift, and hopefully positively impact the way you mentally approach the indoor season.

Zwift Play controllers/Zwift Click

Ever wondered how those avatars on Zwift move from side to side and apex corners to follow the draft and not get pushed out by the algorithm? The answer is the Zwift Play controllers. While the myriad buttons might be overwhelming at first, they are all very intuitive, allowing you to control in-game actions such as ride-ons, power-ups, steering, and even braking.

The Plays mount under your brake levers/shifters via a rubberised strap and are compatible with all drop-bar bikes, including road and gravel bikes. On each controller, there's a four-button keypad interface (colours/letters on the right, cursors on the left). Underneath the button interface are two further controls, finished in orange, that handle steering and braking. Once you pair them in-game, Zwift has a handy tutorial that explains everything, so don't fret.

The Zwift Play controllers are a game-changer, even if you don't race on the platform. The ability to control everything from the handlebars is superb, meaning you don't need to lean over the bars to operate basic in-game actions anymore. Zwift also offers a Cog and Click upgrade that enables full control of Zwift from your handlebars in much the same way as the Plays. Just make sure your smart trainer is Zwift Cog-compatible.

(Image credit: Elite)

(Image credit: Van Rysel)

H2O Audio Zwift x Ript Ultra Headphones

So you share a pain cave with your partner and you sometimes clash when it comes to music or Netflix? Fret not. The H2O Audio Zwift x Ript Ultra Headphones are the ultimate solution and what makes them even more appealing is they match the in-game headphones that were unlockable during the Zwift Big Spin of 2024. Zwift partnered with H2O Audio to bring them to life, unveiling the headphones at the Tour de France alongside none other than Zwift ambassador Mathieu van der Poel, who wore them during his warm-up on Stage 5’s individual time trial.

The headphones come standard with sweatproof silicone cups and there’s an extra set of leather ear cups for everyday use – these also have sweatproof properties. They have Wireless Bluetooth connectivity with a built-in microphone and are powered by custom-developed 45mm drivers that deliver rich sound and deep bass, with a frequency range of 20Hz – 20kHz, perfect for communicating during racing on Discord. The trendy design means they are great for casual use, too.

Andy, our tech editor, reviewed them before they got the orange Zwift treatment, and as a closet audiophile, rated them for great sound and battery life.

(Image credit: H20 Audio - Stefan Rachow (Mr. Pinko).)

Sauce for Zwift

Sauce for Zwift is a third-party app developed for the diehard Zwift racer. It’s a subscription based app, that is designed to run as an overlay on the Zwift screen, where you can customise and position various HUD graphics depending on your preferences. Yes, I hear you – it does sound complicated but after familiarising yourself with the application you’ll quickly get the hang of things. There is also a very handy Discord server where users share updates, suggestions, tweaks and will also help with troubleshooting. Having used Sauce for a short while, there’s a lot of value to be had, especially if you love to drill down into metrics and numbers. The most useful HUDs are the draft overlay which shows the real-time draft values in the bunch allowing you to perfect saving energy and learn where the draft sweet spot is. There’s also some nifty route profile and bunch positioning overlays showing rider w/kg figures and actual wattage, and some great power screens for watt prime, average draft, NP and critical power values across the board.

Saris MP1 NFinity Motion Platform

I’ve been using the Saris MP1 NFinity Motion Platform for four years now and honestly can’t go back to riding in a static environment again. It adds a heightened sense of realism that mimics the natural rocking motion of riding a bike outdoors, especially when performing out of the saddle sprints or climbing scenarios.

The secret to its range of articulation comes as a result of the double, steel frame structure which comprises four roller tracks and a leaf-spring bracket that enables the board to slide forward or backwards. It also provides six degrees of lateral sway. It’s not without its foibles, however. Not only is the MP1 NFinity Motion Platform a heavy unit to move around, it is also not the quietest and can often creak and squeak when riding out of the saddle. Saris recommends regularly lubricating the roller trucks with a silicon-treated cloth provided in the packaging. These quirks are easy to live with as the heightened riding experience more than makes up for any negatives – it’s a great addition to any serious cycling eSports racers and indoor athletes' arsenal.

(Image credit: Narayan Mahon)

A high-quality fan or cooling system

Often overlooked in favour of regular home fans - which do work well for the most part - a high-quality indoor-specific smart fan will assist with convective heat loss and help mitigate the heat soak associated with indoor training. The beauty of a smart fan is that they can be paired with your phone and even your heart rate monitor and smart trainer to intuitive increase in intensity at the right time. This beats having to lean over the bars to increase the fan speed on a regular house fan manually.

There are a few options available, many of which are manufactured by the leading players in the indoor cycling space, including the Wahoo Kickr Headwind, Elite Aria and Cycplus Smart Indoor Cycling Fan. All three of these options are smart fans that adjust fans that do everything discussed above. While pricey, they should be looked at as an investment for your indoor training journey – besides, with Black Friday looming, there is bound to be a selection of incredible deals to be had on all three models.

(Image credit: Wahoo)