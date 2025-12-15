'For safety reasons, do not use' – 6,500 bikes recalled due to failing forks

Swiss bike manufacturer Stromer has recalled 6,500 of its electric commuter bikes due to reports of failing suspension forks.

The recall affects the brand’s ST3, ST5 and ST7 models, fitted with WREN forks.

According to Stromer, the suspension fork steerer tube “can fatigue prematurely and crack, break or separate during use and, as a result, the rider may lose control of his bike, posing fall and injury hazard”.

The brand said it has received 15 reports of failing forks, of which eight led to injuries.

In light of the reports, Stromer has told customers: “For safety reasons, do not use your Stromer until the WREN suspension fork has been replaced.”

The issue relates to the WREN suspension fork. (Image credit: Stromer)

It added it will replace the fork for free at an authorised dealer, as soon as the replacement parts have been made. Affected customers can expect to be notified of this in the coming weeks.

“Stromer sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks all customers for their cooperation and understanding,” the company said.

The 6,500 bikes affected were sold across Europe and the US.

The UK government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards shared a warning notice about the recall on Friday, which it ranked at a ‘medium’ risk level.

“Stromer have contacted affected customers and advised that they stop using the bikes immediately. Replacement parts are in production. Customers will be notified once parts become available and advised to take their bike to their nearest authorised dealer,” the UK government said.

Stromer’s range of e-bikes are generally sold as high-powered commuting models. The advertised prices of the models affected by the recall range from €8,458 (£7,423 / $9,930) for the ST3, up to €11,490 (£10,084 / $13,490) for the ST7.

Anyone concerned they may be affected by the recall can contact Stromer directly at safety@stromerbike.com for further information, or visit the brand’s website.

Last week, US bike manufacturer Trek recalled 700 electric road and gravel bikes after reports of chainring bolts loosening. This followed less than a month after Trek recalled more than 75,000 children’s and town bicycles due to an issue with the coaster brake.