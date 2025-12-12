The Friday cycling quiz: Name that team

We love new kit season. There's nothing quite like a change of colours on an aero jersey to get everyone criticising kit designers and leaving comments suggesting they could do better themselves.

But if you think some of this year's kits are bad, take a look back through the archives and you'll see how far the sport has come. Not just in terms of aero equipment, nutrition and fitness tracking, but in kit design.

We've disguised eight kits with some crude Photoshopping below, how many can you correctly name?

Previous Friday cycling quizzes

Test your knowledge of the sport with our previous quizzes

>> How well do you know Lombardia

>> 2025/2026 transfer season

>> Who's bike is this?

>> Mont Ventoux

>> How much do you know about indoor riding?

>> Track cycling

>> Which cycling year is this?