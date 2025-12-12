The Friday cycling quiz: Name that team
New team kits are coming out, so it's time to test your knowledge of some of the best, worst and most forgettable team kits of the last 30 years.
We love new kit season. There's nothing quite like a change of colours on an aero jersey to get everyone criticising kit designers and leaving comments suggesting they could do better themselves.
But if you think some of this year's kits are bad, take a look back through the archives and you'll see how far the sport has come. Not just in terms of aero equipment, nutrition and fitness tracking, but in kit design.
We've disguised eight kits with some crude Photoshopping below, how many can you correctly name?
Previous Friday cycling quizzes
Test your knowledge of the sport with our previous quizzes
>> How well do you know Lombardia
>> 2025/2026 transfer season
>> Who's bike is this?
>> Mont Ventoux
>> How much do you know about indoor riding?
>> Track cycling
>> Which cycling year is this?
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He first fell in love with cycling in 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 134-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015 and can still be seen riding bikes around the lanes of Surrey, Sussex and Kent. Albeit a bit slower than before.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.