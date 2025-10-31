Friday cycling quiz: From early trainers to Esports World Champs, how much do you know about indoor training?
Try out our Friday quiz and test your knowledge of all things 'static training'. Hint: It's not a new fangled invention
If you thought Indoor training was just cycling's latest craze, think again. From early turbo trainers to roller racing, cyclists have been pedalling nowhere for decades. The technology might have become more and more sophisticated, but the debate around it hasn't.
Some still think riding on a trainer isn't 'real' riding and the miles don't count, while others are now earning big prize money in virtual races and even the right to wear UCI rainbow bands.
As part of Indoor training week, we've set this week's Friday cycling quiz to test your knowledge on the subject.
Indoor training buying advice
- Best smart trainers - Our guide to the latest turbo trainers
- Best exercise bikes - From budget to fully connected machines
- How to get set up on Zwift - all the kit you need to get up and running.
- Budget trainers - How to get set up without the cost
- Rollers versus trainers - Which one is best for your?
Indoor training advice
- Indoor / outdoor riding - how to strike the balance
- Riding position - should your indoor position mirror your road riding position
- A winter indoors - how one rider faired heading out on the road after four months
- Extreme indoor riding - how some riders are pushing the limits
- My training space - check out some amazing CW reader paincaves
Previous Friday Cycling quizzes
Each Friday we run a cycling themed quiz to test your knowledge on the sport. Here are all our previous quizzes
>>> How well do you know track cycling?
>>> Guess the rider, by their bike
>>> How well do you know Il Lombardia?
>>> 2025 / 2025 transfer season
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Editor of Cycling Weekly magazine, Simon has been working at the title since 2001. He first fell in love with cycling in 1989 when watching the Tour de France on Channel 4, started racing in 1995 and in 2000 he spent one season racing in Belgium. During his time at CW (and Cycle Sport magazine) he has written product reviews, fitness features, pro interviews, race coverage and news. He has covered the Tour de France more times than he can remember along with the 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games and many other international and UK domestic races. He became the 134-year-old magazine's 13th editor in 2015 and can still be seen riding bikes around the lanes of Surrey, Sussex and Kent. Albeit a bit slower than before.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.