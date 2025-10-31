Friday cycling quiz: From early trainers to Esports World Champs, how much do you know about indoor training?

If you thought Indoor training was just cycling's latest craze, think again. From early turbo trainers to roller racing, cyclists have been pedalling nowhere for decades. The technology might have become more and more sophisticated, but the debate around it hasn't.

Some still think riding on a trainer isn't 'real' riding and the miles don't count, while others are now earning big prize money in virtual races and even the right to wear UCI rainbow bands.

As part of Indoor training week, we've set this week's Friday cycling quiz to test your knowledge on the subject.

