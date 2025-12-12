'I feel the trust I need here' – British sensation Matthew Brennan extends contract with Visma-Lease a Bike until 2029

This season’s breakthrough rider Matthew Brennan has penned a new contract with Visma-Lease a Bike that will keep him with the Dutch team until at least the end of 2029.

The 20-year-old won a staggering 14 races in his first year as a pro in 2025, four of which at WorldTour level.

Brennan’s latest contract marks his third in just over two years with Visma-Lease a Bike. After joining the team’s development arm in 2024, he impressed so much on his first training camp that it was decided he would turn pro a year early.

Brennan then signed a new contract in May 2024, at 18 years old, that would make him a WorldTour rider the following season, and ran until 2027. That period has now been extended by another two years.

“The environment in this team is so unique: it is partly thanks to the team that I have already been able to develop myself so much,” Brennan said in a press release.

“Everyone can help me become a better rider, both the staff and the other riders. And on top of that, I feel the trust I need here. I am happy here and very grateful for the opportunity to take the next steps in my career over such a long period and without pressure.”

Visma-Lease a Bike’s head of racing Grischa Niermann said the Brit has “really impressed us in a positive way this season”.

"Of course, we already knew him well, because he came through our own ranks. As a team, we constantly adapted to his level and offered him races and challenges tailored to him. He has made big steps in his development this season, but still has a lot to learn.

“We see working with him as a long-term project, and that is why we are so happy that he feels the same way. In the coming years, we want to help him take the step to the highest level in cycling. He may continue to surprise us."

A two-time junior world champion on the track, Brennan earned his first WorldTour win at this March's Volta a Catalunya, aged 19. He also won stages of the Tour de Romandie, Tour de Pologne, Tour of Britain and Lidl Deutschland Tour this season, as well as the overall at the Tour of Norway.

Brennan's impressive campaign earned him Cycling Weekly's male Rider of the Year award for 2025 earlier this month.