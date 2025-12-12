'I feel the trust I need here' – British sensation Matthew Brennan extends contract with Visma-Lease a Bike until 2029

20-year-old signs third contract in two years with Dutch team

Matthew Brennan wins stage one of the 2025 Tour de Romandie
(Image credit: Getty Images)
This season’s breakthrough rider Matthew Brennan has penned a new contract with Visma-Lease a Bike that will keep him with the Dutch team until at least the end of 2029.

The 20-year-old won a staggering 14 races in his first year as a pro in 2025, four of which at WorldTour level.

“The environment in this team is so unique: it is partly thanks to the team that I have already been able to develop myself so much,” Brennan said in a press release.

“Everyone can help me become a better rider, both the staff and the other riders. And on top of that, I feel the trust I need here. I am happy here and very grateful for the opportunity to take the next steps in my career over such a long period and without pressure.”

Visma-Lease a Bike’s head of racing Grischa Niermann said the Brit has “really impressed us in a positive way this season”.

“We see working with him as a long-term project, and that is why we are so happy that he feels the same way. In the coming years, we want to help him take the step to the highest level in cycling. He may continue to surprise us."

Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

