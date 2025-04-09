'I continue to amaze myself' - 19-year-old Matthew Brennan set for Paris-Roubaix debut

British teenager called up to first Monument with Visma-Lease a Bike

Matthew Brennan winning a stage of the Volta a Catalunya 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
British teenager Matthew Brennan’s whirlwind start to his pro career is about to go up another level: the 19-year-old will make his Paris-Roubaix debut on Sunday, less than three months after his first WorldTour race.

Brennan will ride for Visma-Lease a Bike in support of Wout van Aert at his first Monument. His call-up was originally unplanned, but comes as a late addition to his programme, following an impressive start to the season.

