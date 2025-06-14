“I feel proud racing guys I used to watch on TV” says French teenage sensation Paul Seixas after climbing to 6th in Critérium du Dauphiné GC

As Romain Bardet prepares to bow out, 18-year-old Paul Seixas looks well prepared to take up his stage racing baton

Paul Seixas finishes stage 7 of the Dauphiné at Valmeinier 1800
Paul Seixas jumped to 6th on GC at the Dauphiné after another stand-out performance at Valmeinier 1800
As France prepares to say au revoir at the end of the final stage of Sunday’s final stage of the Criterium du Dauphiné to Romain Bardet, their standard-bearer in the Tour de France for the best part of a decade, it is becoming quickly acquainted with the precocious talent of 18-year-old Paul Seixas, who jumped two places up the GC in Saturday’s queen stage to Valmeinier 1800.

While it’s still far too early to anoint Seixas as a Grand Tour contender in waiting, it’s rapidly becoming clear that the teenager from Lyon is blessed with extraordinary ability and maturity. These qualities were amply demonstrated on the road to Valmeinier 1800, particularly on the final climb, where Seixas had teammate Bruno Armirail set the pace for him at the front of a yellow jersey group containing Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel and several other of the peloton’s superstars.

Speaking to CyclingPro.Net at the stage finish, Seixas admitted that he’d struggled during the day but said that he was delighted with how he had stood up to the challenge of racing with the very best stage racers. “Honestly, I managed it well. It was extremely tough, both mentally and physically,” he said.

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

