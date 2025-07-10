'Tomorrow we'll wake up and no one will even know I was second' - Quinn Simmons comes close to Tour de France victory on stage six

US national champion shows strong breakaway form in Normandy

Quinn Simmons at the Tour de France in the US jersey
Second place might well have been 102nd for Quinn Simmons who, despite his instant disappointment, showed on Thursday he has the ability to compete for a Tour de France stage win.

The US national champion nestled himself in the breakaway on day six to Vire Normandie, and ended as the day’s runner-up, almost three minutes behind the solo winner Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost).

