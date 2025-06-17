Quinn Simmons soars to stage 3 victory at the Tour de Suisse, dedicates win to Gino Mäder

US champion holds off peloton with dogged solo attack

Quinn Simmons wins Tour de Suisse stage 3
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

With a handlebar moustache and the stars and stripes on his chest, US champion Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) earned a determined victory on Tuesday at the Tour de Suisse, which he dedicated to the late Gino Mäder.

The 24-year-old was part of the early breakaway on stage three, attacking alone with 20km to go at the base of a category-two kicker.

Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer