João Almeida sweeps to epic solo victory on Tour de Suisse stage 4

The UAE rider broke free on the day's mountain for a long-distance win

Joao Almeida, Tour de Suisse 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

João Almeida swept to a memorable long-distance solo victory on stage four of the Tour de Suisse to Piuro (Valchiavenna).

On a sweltering day, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider rode away from the front group on the day's only major climb, and held off his pursuers for 49km to take a 40-second win.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1