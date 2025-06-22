João Almeida flies to TT victory to take Tour de Suisse title ahead of Kévin Vauquelin and Oscar Onley

'It was a lesson, you should never give up' says Almeida after overturning a 3-minute deficit from day one

João Almeida closes in on the TT and GC victory at the Tour de Suisse
João Almeida has the stage and GC victory in his sights as he nears the line in the Tour de Suisse's closing TT
João Almeida enjoyed a double success on the final day of the Tour de Suisse, his victory in the 10.1km mountain time trial on the Stockhütte enabling him to secure the overall title ahead of Kévin Vauquelin and Oscar Onley.

UAE Team Emirates XRG leader Almeida started the TT with a 33-second deficit on his Arkéa-B&B Hotels rival Vauquelin, but had wiped out most of that gap by the intermediate checkpoint at the 4.5km mark. The Portuguese passed the flagging Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling) soon after and went on to cross the line in a time of 27:33, 24 seconds quicker than Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale).

