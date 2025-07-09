'I didn’t feel I could go any faster' – Remco Evenepoel storms to TT victory on stage five of the Tour de France, Tadej Pogačar takes yellow as Jonas Vingegaard loses time

33km time trial in Caen shakes up general classification, with Evenepoel and Pogačar the winners

Remco Evenepoel time trials at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Remco Evenepoel stormed to victory on stage five's time trial at the Tour de France, setting a time that not even Tadej Pogačar could catch, at an average speed of 54km/h.

Evenepoel of Soudal Quick-Step repeated his feat from last year's race, winning the first individual time trial. The Belgian has not lost a TT since the final stage of the 2024 Tour, five in a row, which includes the Olympic and world titles.

