Remco Evenepoel plotting to 'gain back quite some time' in Tour de France stage five time trial

Double Olympic champion sits 58 seconds off race lead

Remco Evenepoel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Remco Evenepoel remained upbeat and positive when he spoke to the media outside the Soudal Quick-Step team bus in Rouen despite losing three more seconds to his rivals at the Tour de France on stage four.

The Belgian has a chance to make up immediately for the time loss on Wednesday’s individual time trial in Caen on a course that seems tailor made to the world champion’s attributes. He is currently ninth on GC, 58 seconds down on Mathieu van der Poel, but that time loss could be clawed back on stage five.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

After previously working in higher education, Tom joined Cycling Weekly in 2022 and hasn't looked back. He's been covering professional cycling ever since; reporting on the ground from some of the sport's biggest races and events, including the Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix and the World Championships. His earliest memory of a bike race is watching the Tour on holiday in the early 2000's in the south of France - he even made it on to the podium in Pau afterwards. His favourite place that cycling has taken him is Montréal in Canada.