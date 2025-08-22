Derek Gee attempts to break contract to join Ineos Grenadiers, according to reports, Israel-Premier Tech deny move is valid

Canadian Derek Gee is attempting to break his contract with the Israel-Premier Tech team and, according to reports, move to Ineos Grenadiers.

Israel-Premier Tech posted on social media on Friday morning that it had received a notice of termination from Gee's lawyers, after Daniel Benson reported on "circulating reports" that the 28-year-old would be moving to Ineos Grenadiers.

None of the parties involved has so far officially confirmed this, but Israel-Premier Tech have made a public statement.

Gee, who was fourth at the Giro d'Italia this year and ninth at last season's Tour de France, had been set to start the Vuelta a España at the weekend, but was taken off the start list, with IPT initially blaming a training accident.

The team's social post suggests it intends to strongly oppose Gee's departure, saying it "firmly believes that Gee’s contract is valid until 2028".

Here is the Israel-Premier Teach statement in full:

"Israel-Premier Tech was unexpectedly issued a notice of termination from lawyers representing Derek Gee on Friday, 9 August. Gee, who is contracted with Israel - Premier Tech until 2028 after signing a five-year contract extension in 2023, had been engaged in discussions with team management to renegotiate the conditions of his current contract.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Israel-Premier Tech firmly believes that Gee’s contract is valid until 2028 and is engaged in continued discussions with Gee’s representatives and the UCI to resolve the situation and uphold the respective contract. No further comments can be made at this time."

For a mid-season move to go ahead, agreement has to be reached between the rider and his past and future teams, and the UCI – as in the case of Remco Evenepoel, who is moving to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe next season, after ending his contract with Soudal Quick-Step early, with compensation believed to be agreed between the two teams.

While mid-contracts moves are rare, they do happen, as in the case of Evenepoel or Cian Uijtdebroeks. However, the public litigation of a transfer row is reasonably unique.

Gee first came to prominence as a GC rider during the Giro d'Italia in 2023, where his battling riding style netted him four second places on stages, as well as second places in the mountains and points classifications.

His lack of any actual victories in that race despite coming so close gained him many fans as the plucky underdog. However, his more recent results are beginning to mark him out as a genuine Grand Tour contender.

A post shared by Israel – Premier Tech (@israelpremiertech) A photo posted by on