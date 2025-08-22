Derek Gee attempts to break contract to join Ineos Grenadiers, according to reports, Israel-Premier Tech deny move is valid

Gee's current team, Israel-Premier Tech, says Canadian's contract runs until 2028

Derek Gee wins at the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Canadian Derek Gee is attempting to break his contract with the Israel-Premier Tech team and, according to reports, move to Ineos Grenadiers.

Israel-Premier Tech posted on social media on Friday morning that it had received a notice of termination from Gee's lawyers, after Daniel Benson reported on "circulating reports" that the 28-year-old would be moving to Ineos Grenadiers.

The team's social post suggests it intends to strongly oppose Gee's departure, saying it "firmly believes that Gee’s contract is valid until 2028".

"Israel-Premier Tech firmly believes that Gee’s contract is valid until 2028 and is engaged in continued discussions with Gee’s representatives and the UCI to resolve the situation and uphold the respective contract. No further comments can be made at this time."

Explore More

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1