Remco Evenepoel leaves Soudal Quick-Step contract early, moves to Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe for 2026

Remco Evenepoel is to leave Soudal Quick-Step after mutual agreement, breaking his contract early, and will join Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe for 2026.

The move, announced by Soudal Quick-Step on Tuesday afternoon, comes after weeks of speculation regarding the 25-year-old's future, which dogged him throughout the recent Tour de France.

A short press release from Quick-Step confirmed that Evenepoel's contract will be terminated, bringing an end to their relationship of more than six years. Evenepoel turned professional with the team, formerly managed by Patrick Lefevere, in 2019.

Minutes later, a press release from Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe confirmed the arrival of the double Olympic champion.

“Representatives of Remco informed the team’s management that he did not wish to discuss an extension of his current agreement, which expires at the end of 2026," the statement from Quick-Step read.

"After taking some time to consult with our sponsors and partners, the team’s ownership and management have decided that it is in best interest of everyone to agree that Remco can move at the end of the current 2025 season," it continued.

"Since its inception in 2003, our team has seen many iterations and changes, while continuing to develop into one of the most successful teams in the history of professional cycling and recently became the first professional cycling team to reach 1000 UCI wins.

"While we regret Remco’s decision to leave, we will foster the memories that we have made and will continue to strive together to achieve some significant results for the rest of the season.”

“Remco stands for ambition. He doesn’t just want to ride – he wants to shape cycling,” Ralph Denk, Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe CEO said. “He brings not only exceptional athletic talent, but also a remarkable mindset. His determination, professionalism, and relentless drive to succeed are truly inspiring.”

The Red Bull statement says: "Remco Evenepoel’s arrival marks more than just a milestone for Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe – it is a clear signal. With renewed confidence and bold ambition, the team is setting its course to become one of the most attractive forces on the international cycling stage in the years to come.

As well as winning the Vuelta a España while riding for Quick-Step, Evenepoel won several other major races in the blue and white of the Belgian team; including two editions of Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

At the Tour de France, Soudal Quick-Step’s CEO Jurgen Foré said that he would discuss Evenepoel's future once the race was over, while Evenepoel played down reports of a move imminently happening.

In the build up to his exit, Evenepoel endured a difficult ending to his final race with Quick-Step, abandoning the Tour midway through stage 14 in the Pyrenees on the road to Superbagnères. Tom Steels, the team's lead sports director at the race, said at the time that the 25-year-old had withdrawn in order to protect his goals later in the season.

Evenepoel won the stage 5 time trial around Caen, but appeared out of sorts when the race hit the high mountains.

After abandoning the race, he revealed in a social media post that he had rushed to be fit in time for the Tour, and that he had raced with a broken rib.

A move to Red Bull looked likely to be confirmed soon when the German team, announced last week that their head sports director, Rolf Aldag, had departed the project. The former Belgian national team coach, Sven Vanthourenhout, then told Sporza that he would be joining Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe.

Sources have told Cycling Weekly that Quick-Step DS Klaas Lodewyck will also make the move with Evenepoel and suggested that Aldag was asked to leave to make way for Evenepoel's entourage.

Any transfer would need to have been ratified by Soudal Quick-Step, Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, and Evenepoel himself, with approval from the UCI also requested as part of the process. Due to the contract being broken early early, reports have also suggested that the Belgian will need to pay his former team €5 million in compensation, with Red Bull adding €2 million.

Little is known about Evenepoel's racing schedule towards the end of the season, although he is expected to return to competition and lead Belgium at the road World Championships in Rwanda in September.