Remco Evenepoel leaves Soudal Quick-Step contract early, moves to Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe for 2026

Double Olympic champion's contract to be ended by mutual agreement ahead of move to Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe

Remco Evenepoel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Remco Evenepoel is to leave Soudal Quick-Step after mutual agreement, breaking his contract early, and will join Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe for 2026.

The move, announced by Soudal Quick-Step on Tuesday afternoon, comes after weeks of speculation regarding the 25-year-old's future, which dogged him throughout the recent Tour de France.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1