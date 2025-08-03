Pauline Ferrand-Prévot takes emotional Tour de France Femme stage 9 win and seals historic overall victory

The Visma–Lease a Bike rider becomes the first French national to win at the Tours since 1989

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot seal historic overall victory.
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot took emotional Tour de France Femme stage 9 win to seal historic overall victory.

The Visma–Lease a Bike rider powered home in a sensational win to become the first French winner of the men’s or women’s Tours since Jeannie Longo.

