Pauline Ferrand-Prévot takes emotional Tour de France Femme stage 9 win and seals historic overall victory

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot took emotional Tour de France Femme stage 9 win to seal historic overall victory.

The Visma–Lease a Bike rider powered home in a sensational win to become the first French winner of the men’s or women’s Tours since Jeannie Longo.

The 33-year-old rode solo ahead of 2023 champion Demi Vollering (FDJ–Suez) and Canyon–SRAM zondacrypto’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney who rounded out the podium

Ferrand-Prévot resets the nation’s long wait for a victor at their home race and did so in sensational fashion with a second stage win.

She earned the opportunity to carve her name into history after Saturday’s race flipped the General Classification on its head, following a nightmare for former maillot de jaune Kim Le Court (AG Insurance–Soudal) as she suffered a major crash, losing her grasp on the yellow jersey and moving into eleventh overall.