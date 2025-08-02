'A little girl's dream come true' – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot is one step away from making Tour de France Femmes history

Frenchwoman takes yellow jersey and huge GC lead into final day after Col de la Madeleine victory

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot at the Tour de France Femmes
“The next Bernard Hinault will certainly be a woman,” declared race director Marion Rousse before the start of this Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. Now, with one stage to go, and after 40 years of waiting for the home crowds, the champion-elect is chosen. Step forward Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, France’s first female yellow jersey in the modern era.

It was on the Col de la Madeleine, stage eight’s summit finish, that the Visma-Lease a Bike rider took flight. First, she latched on to an attack from Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal), before dropping the Australian, and then tagging and passing the breakaway. Her winning margin gives her a 2:37 cushion over Gigante at the top of the GC – 3:18 to Vollering in third – a lead the crowds on the climb knew will likely be unassailable.

