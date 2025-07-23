'It’s why I came back to the road” — Pauline Ferrand-Prévot is a wild card GC threat at the Tour de France Femmes

She’s conquered every other discipline. Now, Ferrand-Prévot takes on her first Tour de France Femmes.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published
Contributions from

The Paris Roubaix winner, and Olympic champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has her sights set on a new challenge on home soil this season: The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

"It will be nine days of racing, and I have to be the best as possible," the 33 year-old said, as she makes her final preparations before Stage 1 of the Tour.

Explore More

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1