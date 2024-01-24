Giro d'Italia Women 2024: Everything you need to know

The Giro d'Italia Women 2024, the 35th edition of the race, has been through a re-branding, changing its name from Giro Donne in 2023. This is not the only renaming. The race started in 1988 as Giro d'Italia Femminile before changing to Giro Rosa in 2013, and then taking the name Giro Rosa until 2020.

It has dropped up and down the ranks, having and losing UCI women's WorldTour status, before regaining this accolade in 2022, alongside increases in prize money and promises of improved television coverage.

Men's Giro d'Italia organiser RCS Sport is the organiser of the 2024 race.

Annemiek van Vleuten won both the 2022 and 2023 editions of the race, taking her total wins up to four. It's been eight years since a rider other than Annemiek van Vleuten or Anna van der Breggen has won the race, and this dominating streak will be over in 2024 with their retirement.

The race has been reduced to eight stages for 2024, from last year's nine (although the stage one ITT was cancelled mid-way through due to torrential rain and dangerous conditions).

Key info: Route page | Where to watch | Start list

Giro d'Italia Women 2024: Key details

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates Sunday 7 - Sunday 14 July Stages Eight Start location Brescia, Lombardia Finish location L'Aquila, Abruzzo UCI ranking Women's WorldTour Edition 35th Total distance 856.6km (532 miles) Total climbing / elevation gain 11,950 metres 2023 winner Annemiek Van Vleuten (Movistar) Leader's jersey colour Pink TV coverage (UK) Eurosport

Giro d'Italia Women 2024: The route

(Image credit: Giro d'Italia Women/RCS)

Taking place from 7 to 14 July 2024, the Giro d'Italia Women is the longest women's WorldTour race on this year's calendar. The route opens with a technical individual time trial in Brescia. Stage two will be favoured by the sprinters, and is followed by four hilly and flat stages heading south through the country.

Things get more serious from day six onwards, with stage six being the longest stage with three classified climbs including an uphill finish. Stage seven takes in the challenging Blockhaus – the lower slopes of Passo Lanciano twice, followed by Blockhaus as a summit finish. Multiple climbs of the Apennines feature on the eighth and final day.

Giro d'Italia Women 2024: Stage-by-stage

Swipe to scroll horizontally Giro d'Italia Women 2024 stages Stage Day Start location Finish location Distance Terrain One 7 July 2024 Brescia Brescia 14.6km ITT Two 8 July 2024 Sirmione Volta Mantovana 102km Flat Three 9 July 2024 Sabbioneta Toano 111km Hilly Four 8 July 2024 Imola Urbino 131km Hilly Five 8 July 2024 Frontone Foligno 111km Flat Six 8 July 2024 San Benedetto del Tronto Chieti 155km Hilly Seven 8 July 2024 Lanciano Blockhaus 123km Mountains Eight 8 July 2024 Pescara L'Aquila 109km Mountains

Giro d'Italia Women 2024: The jerseys

The rider wearing the pink jersey (maglia rosa) at the Giro d'Italia Women 2024 will be the one leading the general classification. This is the rider who has accumulated the fastest time around the route so far, inclusive of time bonuses collected. The rider wearing the jersey at the end of the final day is awarded the jersey as the overall general classification winner, along with the Trofeo Senza Fine.

The purple (ciclamino) jersey is awarded to the rider who has accumulated the most points. Flatter, punchier stages award the most point, so this is a jersey for the sprinters. The blue (azzura) jersey goes to the rider who accumulates the most points on classified climbs, and the white (bianca) jersey is like the pink jersey but given to the best young rider under 26.

Read about the Giro d'Italia jerseys here.

Giro d'Italia Women: Past winners